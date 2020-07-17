Only four games into her professional career, Morgan Weaver has already solidified a starting role for Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.
The former All-American Washington State forward, who led the program to its first-ever College Cup appearance last year, will start her fourth match today in her fifth appearance at 9:30 a.m. against powerhouse North Carolina in a Challenge Cup quarterfinal at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. The game will be broadcast on CBS All Access.
The Courage are defending back-to-back NWSL champs, and have only allowed one goal in the tournament. They’re heavy favorites against Portland, which is 0-1-3 thus far in the event, but has shut out its opponents twice.
“I love being the underdog,” the Cougar fan-favorite told CBS broadcaster Ann Schatz during a video interview released Thursday. “I went to Washington State — that’s the underdog school. There’s a time and place where it needs to happen, and (today), it needs to happen. To be the best you have to beat the best.
“Being an underdog my entire college career has been something special, and I’ll never forget it, because it really shows that no matter who you are, you can do it.”
In 252 minutes played, Weaver has yet to log a goal or assist, but has had three shots on target. She’s been immediately impactful for the club in other ways, with seven “key” passes and four successful crosskicks. Weaver has been commended by analysts for furnishing opportunities for teammates and drawing defenders’ attention.
Weaver, the NWSL’s second overall pick who Portland traded up to take, said she’s been getting increasingly comfortable with the speed of the pro game. Based on Weaver’s advanced play — especially for a rookie — Schatz figures it’s only a matter of time before she nets her first pro goal.
The University Place, Wash., product was drafted as a scorer and has been nudged by teammates to be more aggressive. She finished her Wazzu career second in program history with 43 goals.
“I think the one thing I really need to work on is just being a little more selfish and taking some shots so I can score some goals,” she said.
“I think I still have a little bit of nerves inside of me. But being able to talk to (midfielder) Lindsey Horan, (coach) Mark (Parsons) and (forward Christine Sinclair) and some other girls, they got my confidence so much higher now that it doesn’t even matter. If I have a shot, I need to take it.
“My expectations are the same as the fans’, honestly — being able to score some goals, doing what I can to take players on, feeding the ball (for) players to score, winning games. I think that’s what everyone wants, and that’s what I want.”
Weaver earned her WSU degree in June, and has been with the Thorns for about seven months now. Since mid-June, she’s been in a quarantine bubble with her team in Herriman. She’s stayed busy with training sessions alongside roommate/close friend Christen Westphal, a Thorns defender.
“The staff did an amazing job getting us connected as a team,” she said. “... And my roommate, Christen, has done an amazing job helping me understand the rules and what we had to do to be ready for this tournament.”