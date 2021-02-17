HIGH SCHOOLS
Just when Washington high schools in the area thought they finally were going to get their chance to shine, Mother Nature had other plans.
Because of winter weather that struck the area during the weekend and Monday, all volleyball matches and cross country meets scheduled for Tuesday were postponed.
That includes these volleyball matches: Rogers at Pullman, Pomeroy at Colton and Garfield-Palouse hosting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse. Greyhounds coach Megan McNannay said she is hopeful the match against the Pirates will be rescheduled. The match between Pomeroy and the Wildcats has been rescheduled for Feb. 24. Vikings coach Brad Rader said the likelihood of their match against the Eagles being rescheduled was not good because matches from last week involving his team already had to be moved to the end of the shortened season.
Also postponed was Clarkston’s home volleyball match against West Valley, but that was because of COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program. Bantams coach Marie Huffman also said she was hopeful the match would be rescheduled.
Pomeroy’s home cross country meet, a seven-team jamboree that included Colton, Garfield-Palouse and Asotin, also was postponed. Athletic director Toddette McGreevy said in an email a decision would be made today as to whether the meet would be rescheduled for Thursday or Friday.
McGreevy also said Saturday’s meet at Tekoa-Rosalia, which also involved the same teams, was canceled.
Also, four of five Idaho boys’ basketball games either were canceled or postponed because of the inclement weather.
Troy athletic director James Stoner said the Trojans’ home game against Logos was postponed and moved to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lapwai’s home game against Clearwater Valley was postponed. Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said the hope was to make that game up Saturday.
Kamiah’s home game against Prairie was postponed. Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said the game will be played at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Orofino’s home game against Timberline was canceled. Maniacs athletic director Kathleen Tetwiler said because of district tournaments and it being a nonleague game, the schools agreed not to make the game up.
BOYS BASKETBALLGenesee 62, Potlatch 39
POTLATCH — All six Genesee players to see action got on the board and three were in double-digits as the Bulldogs handled Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
“We gave a lot of praise to our bus driver,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “He got us there safe and back.”
Dawson Durham converted seven field goals and 4-of-4 free throws for a game-high 19 points, and Cy Wareham and Carson Schwartz finished with 16 and 10, respectively. The Bulldogs (15-5, 10-4) totaled 14 assists as a team.
“I felt like working the ball around tonight, we did a great job getting it inside and out,” Grieser said.
For Potlatch (0-15, 0-13), Tyler Howard added a team-high 14.
GENESEE (15-5, 10-4)
Cooper Owen 2 0-0 4, Carson Schwartz 4 0-0 10, Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Sam Spence 3 0-0 9, Cy Wareham 6 2-2 16, Dawson Durham 7 4-4 19. Totals 24 6-6 62.
POTLATCH (0-15, 0-13)
Dominic Brown 2 1-2 7, Jack Clark 3 2-4 8, Jaxon Vowels 2 0-1 4, Tyler Howard 6 0-1 14, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 3-8 39.
Genesee 17 14 22 9—62
Potlatch 7 15 8 9—39
3-point goals — Spence 3, Schwartz 2, Wareham 2, Durham, Brown 2, Howard 2.