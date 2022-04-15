For the third time in the past four days, Old Man Winter decided he wasn’t going to let his grip go, forcing the postponement or cancellation of numerous spring high school and college events in the surrounding area.
Typically a heavy day for high school baseball, softball, tennis and golf events, the cold and wintery weather had other ideas.
Among the events postponed or canceled were the University of Idaho’s spring football practice, Washington State baseball’s series opener against California and the weather forced a third change for this weekend’s Lewis-Clark State baseball series with College of Idaho.
A rundown of the high school events that were postponed includes:
Lakeland at Moscow softball doubleheader has been rescheduled for early May but no firm date has been made as of press time;
Nezperce softball doubleheader at Kendrick has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. May 4;
Asotin’s softball doubleheader at Colfax has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. today;
Genesee softball at Garfield-Palouse canceled;
Colton at Pullman softball has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. April 28;
Clearwater Valley baseball vs. Lapwai at Clearwater Park in Lewiston, no make-up date as of press time;
Clearwater Valley softball doubleheader at Lapwai, no make-up date as of press time;
Pomeroy baseball and softball doubleheaders at home against Sunnyside Christian will be rescheduled but no make-up date as of press time;
Clearwater Valley tennis at Orofino, no make-up date as of press time; and
East Valley at Clarkston boys tennis, no make-up date as of press time.
Also, Kendrick’s softball game at Potlatch scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 29.
Idaho’s eighth football practice of the spring, which originally was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, was postponed to 4 p.m. today. The Washington State baseball series opener against California, which originally was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, now will take place as a doubleheader starting at 11:30 a.m. today.
Lewis-Clark State’s Cascade Conference baseball series with College of Idaho was shifted for a third time. Originally scheduled to start with a single game at 6 p.m. today, was shifted Tuesday to start at 3 p.m. today because of weather complications. Then Thursday, the four-game series was completely shifted. A doubleheader now will take place starting at 1 p.m. today, with single games scheduled for noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.