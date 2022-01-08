Although the weather improved a bit Friday, schools further to the north and road conditions overall still played an impact on high school sports scheduling, with most of the area’s events either postponed or canceled.
It also wasn’t Old Man Winter just playing havoc. So too did COVID-19 among the area’s colleges.
A total of 12 high school basketball and two college hoops games were impacted on the day.
High school basketball doubleheaders that were impacted included Post Falls at Lewiston, Pomeroy at Oakesdale, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, Asotin at Liberty and Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia.
The Inland Empire League doubleheader between the Trojans and the Bengals, originally scheduled for 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, was pushed to today because Post Falls canceled school. The two teams agreed to play today, starting with the girls game at 1:30 p.m., and the boys to follow.
The Bulldogs’ Southeast 1B League Wheat Division games against the Eagles, originally scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, were going to happen, but a power outage at Colton forced the postponement. The games now will take place at the same time Jan. 18.
The Northeast 2B League doubleheader pitting the Panthers and the Lancers, originally scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, were taken out because of unsafe road conditions around the Spangle, Wash., area.
All of the other games were postponed for unspecified reasons, but mainly for weather-related issues. All of the games will have to be made up, because they are league contests.
Also getting axed was the Orofino at Kendrick boys game because Kendrick closed school Friday because of weather. Because that game is a nonleague contest, chances are it will not be made up.
Colfax’s boys and girls games today, which originally were set for 4:30 and 6 p.m. at home against Chewelah in Northeast 2B League action, were postponed.
That left seven high school events on the schedule for Friday: Salmon River at Nezperce boys and girls, Country Christian at Pullman Christian boys, Genesee at Lapwai girls, Logos at Kamiah girls, a handful of teams at the Rollie Lane wrestling invitational at the Ford Center in Nampa, Idaho, and the majority of Clearwater Valley’s wrestling team at the Mountain View High School JV tournament.
Kamiah’s girls rescheduled a pair of games. The Kubs will host Grangeville at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, then they will host Lapwai at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
The biggest stunner, however, might have come from the college ranks, where the Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball teams actually were in Klamath Falls, Ore., preparing to play against Oregon Tech on Friday, when they were told that there was a positive case among the travelling party.
Athletic director Brooke Henze confirmed to the Tribune on Friday that through protocols, a positive test case among someone in the travelling party came up.
Because of this, the Cascade Conference declared that the Warriors’ games Friday, along with Saturday’s contests at Southern Oregon, were declared forfeits and the teams are tagged with two critical conference losses.
With that, LCSC’s men’s team falls to 13-4 overall and 6-3 in the Cascade. The women’s team now drops to 12-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
Henze said there were two sets of tests that took place this week. The first set came back fine, but it was that second set that came through with the positive tests. By the time it was learned, the men’s and women’s teams already were in Oregon.
Henze also said that the presidents of the two schools, LCSC’s Cynthia Pemberton and Oregon Tech’s Nagi Naganathan, were in discussions throughout the morning and released a statement saying, “After reviewing the totality of the circumstances, we believe it is not prudent for either team to play.”
Men’s coach Austin Johnson took to Twitter to express his frustration with the rules.
Responding to a tweet put out by the conference, Johnson said, “not entirely accurate. men’s team could compete as 0 positive tests but admins didn’t want to proceed. but rules are rules. still unsure why @CCCSports will allow weather reschedule but for anything Covid related it’s a forfeit. tough to explain to players following protocols.”
In other college-related scheduling news, a pair of Idaho men’s and women’s basketball games which earlier were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols have been rescheduled.
The men’s games at Northern Arizona and at Portland, which originally were scheduled to be played Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 but were put on hold because of protocols in the Vandals’ program, now will take place Jan. 17 and 24, respectively. Game times have not been set as of press time.
The women’s game against Portland State, which orginally was scheduled for Jan. 1 but postponed because of protocols in the Vikings’ program, now will take place Jan. 24. The contest against Montana State, which originally was scheduled for Thursday but postponed because of health and safety issues in the Bobcats’ program, now will take place Jan. 17. Game times will be announced later.
At Washington State, the men’s home game against Stanford, which originally was scheduled for 8 p.m. this Wednesday, now has been moved 2 p.m. Thursday to accomodate the Cardinals’ game at USC on Tuesday, which was a previously postponed game.
