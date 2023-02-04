PULLMAN — Two teams with undefeated records in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play kept their unbeaten streaks alive Friday in a rivalry basketball doubleheader between Clarkston and Pullman.

The Bantam girls clinched the GSL crown with a 72-29 rout of the Greyhounds in the opener, then the Pullman boys unleashed their own blowout in an 82-48 thumping of Clarkston.

Tags

Recommended for you