We’re ready to spring forward after end of lockout

Before we were so rudely interrupted, the Seattle Mariners needed a bat — probably two — for their offense and really had use for one more veteran arm for their pitching rotation.
You remember the Mariners, don’t you? That team from Seattle that plays in Major League Baseball, which until Thursday was paralyzed by an owner-imposed lockout, losing esteem and fans by the day.
Three-and-a-half months and a bitter labor impasse later, the M’s still have the same needs. And so, with the ink on the agreement that lifted the 99-day lockout still fresh and the vitriol not yet dissipated, the fun part of the baseball season is starting. Finally.
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, start your cellphone.
This impending feeding frenzy of free-agent signings in the next 48 hours or so will be unlike anything the sport has seen — approximately 300 players still in need of jobs and 30 teams still in need of players. Pronto.
Gratefully, there will be no more deep dives — for now — into the efficacy of the Competitive Balance Tax, or the pros and cons of the international draft. The nuances of the minimum salary and pre-arbitration bonus pool will be tabled for another day.
This is a day for anticipating what’s to come, not agonizing over the unpleasantness that just happened.
Suffice it to say that an agreement was reached, not at the eleventh hour but more like the 23rd hour, to save baseball from itself just when self-destruction seemed imminent. It came after commissioner Rob Manfred ostensibly had canceled the first two weeks of the regular season once deadlines were passed, only to create new deadlines and find ways to magically restore the lost games to the schedule.
Thus, the 162-game season was preserved at a point when the impasse between the sides seemed so entrenched it was easy to envision this dispute dragging well into the season.
But finally, after 10-day stretch in which hopes for a settlement kept being lifted and dashed — all played out in real time on Twitter, a diabolical new twist from labor disputes of the past — a compromise was reached. It happened mere hours after Manfred announced Wednesday that two more series had been removed from the schedule, and after the union issued a terse news release calling such a move “completely unnecessary.”
Spring training will be lopped by almost three weeks. The regular season will start for the Mariners on April 7 in Minneapolis instead of March 31 in Seattle, as originally scheduled. The missed games from the early portion of the season will be made up by adding three days to the end of the season and sprinkling in doubleheaders — both games lasting nine innings, unlike the seven-inning ones of the past two years. Also gone, and unlamented, is the ghost runner on second base in extra innings.
How much damage was done to the sport by exposing its dark underbelly at a time when fans should be luxuriating in the pleasures of spring training? Substantial. Instead of being a welcome respite from the stresses of real life — and those have never been more extreme — Major League Baseball has just been another irritant all winter. Worse yet, at a time when interest in the sport already was on the decline, its place in the sporting hierarchy in jeopardy, and discontent with the product on the field rampant.
But now baseball will respond to its woes in the best way it always has done:
By presenting itself on the verdant fields of Arizona and Florida;
By showcasing its great players instead of its savvy negotiators; and
By changing the focus from grouchy men in suits to the poetry of ball meeting bat, the symphony of pitch hitting glove, the ballet of the crisply turned double play, the majestic gusto of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”
Yeah, that’s a bit cheesy and overwrought. Guilty as charged. But the romance of baseball always has been high on its list of appeals, and that’s what the people in charge were destroying with every indignant rebuke of the other’s negotiating stance. Some would say the romance disappeared long ago, and that those who cling to it are living in a fantasy world. But it’s a fantasy that somehow has endured from the 1800s into the 2000s.
Speaking of fantasies: This is a year in which the Mariners have a realistic chance to break their 20-year playoff drought, longest in major professional men’s sports. Coming off a 90-win season that left them two games shy of a postseason berth, they boast the No. 1 farm system in the sport. In late November, Seattle signed reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115-million contract.
Dipoto promised at Ray’s introductory news conference that the Mariners weren’t done. But 24 hours later, their team-building process screeched to a halt when Manfred imposed the lockout and slapped a moratorium on any transactions. The hopes and dreams of Mariners fans were likewise put on long-term hold.
Baseball has lived in that uncomfortable darkness since. The offseason is supposed to be a time for fanciful daydreams that this, finally, will be the year. But it’s hard to put much of your heart’s yearning into that notion when you don’t know who’s going to be on the team. Or, more to the point, when it will play.
Now, finally, we know the last part of that. Players will be flooding to spring-training sites in the upcoming days and are set to play games March 18 — only about three weeks late. And soon we’ll know the first part too, as GMs burn the phone lines to fill out their rosters.
Maybe the Mariners will land Kris Bryant, or Trevor Story, or Seiya Suzuki — three prominent hitters on the free-agent market who were linked to Seattle before the shutdown. Maybe they’ll trade for Sonny Gray or Chris Bassitt, two pitchers said to be on the trading block. There are many others, and knowing Dipoto and his penchant for wheeling and dealing, the Mariners will be in the middle of the fray.
The best news is that the union and owners have left the negotiating room, and taken the soul-draining spectacle of labor minutiae with them.
I don’t care if they ever come back.
Stone is a columnist for The Seattle Times.
Labor agreement details
FREE AGENCY and SALARY ARBITRATION
No change
FREE AGENT DRAFT PICK COMPENSATION
MLB and MLBPA agree to eliminate direct amateur draft-pick compensation, which had existed since 1976 and been in place for qualified free agents since 2012, pending an agreement on an international amateur draft.
A team losing a free agent would receive draft-pick compensation based on revenue-sharing status and whether a club had been over the luxury tax threshold.
PRE-ARBITRATION BONUS POOL
A new bonus pool established for those not yet eligible for arbitration, who will split $50 million, which will count equally among the 30 teams for the luxury tax. Allocation based on WAR determined by a management-union committee.
An eligible player would receive $2.5 million each for MVP or Cy Young, $1.75 million for second and $1.5 million for third. Fourth or fifth would earn $1 million along with making the all-MLB team, while Rookie of the Year would get $750,000 and second place $500,000, along with making the all-MLB second team. A player can earn only one award in a season and would get the highest bonus he has earned. Any bonus pool money not earned for those awards would be distributed to the 100-highest-ranked by WAR among eligible players. Bonuses are payable by Dec. 15.
SERVICE TIME
A full year of major league service will be credited to players who finish first or second in Rookie of the Year voting in each league by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, as long as they are among the top 100 prospects and did not spend the full season on the big league roster. The top prospects who finish top three in Rookie of the Year or top five in Cy Young or MVP earn teams additional draft picks. The union has the abliity to eliminate this provision during the agreement.
LUXURY TAX
First threshold for penalties rises to $230 million from $210 million in 2022, then $232 million in ’23, $236 million in ’24, $240 million in ’25 and $244 million in ’26. The second threshold remains $20 million above the first, the third $40 million above the first and a new fourth threshold $60 million above the first.
Penalties for exceeding the first three thresholds remain the same. For the first, a 20% tax on first-time offenders, 30% for exceeding in consecutive years and 50% for exceeding in three or more consecutive years. The second threshold jumps to 32%/42%/62%, and the third is 62.5%/75%/95%. The new fourth threshold carries rates at 80%/90%/110%.
AMATEUR DRAFT
An NBA/NHL-style draft lottery is instituted for the top six selections. Non-postseason teams are eligible. Teams receiving revenue sharing are ineligible to participate in three consecutive years, teams paying are ineligible in consecutive years. Ineligible teams can select no higher than 10th.
MINIMUM SALARY
Rises from $570,500 to $700,000 this year, $720,000 in 2023, $740,000 in 2024, $760,000 in 2025 and $780,000 in 2026.
For players signing a second major league contract or later, the minor league minimum rises from $93,000 to $114,100 this year, $117,400 in 2023, $120,600 in 2024, $123,900 in 2025 and $127,100 in 2026.
For players signing a first minor league contract, the minor league minimum rises from $46,600 to $57,200 in this year, $58,800 in 2023, $60,300 in 2024, $62,000 in 2025 and $63,600 in 2026.
POSTSEASON
Playoff field expands from 10 to 12 teams. There will be three division winners and three wild cards in each league.
The top two division winners in each league get first-round byes, and the remaining four qualifiers will play best-of-3 game wild-card series. The third division winner will be the highest seed in that group, with other teams sorted by their win-loss record. Top seeds in each matchup will host the entire series.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Extended to the National League, which used it previously in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. The DH has been used in the American League since 1973.
AMATEUR DRAFT
Reduced from 40 rounds to 20.
UNIFORMS ADVERTISEMENTS
MLBPA agreed to let MLB add uniform and helmet advertising patches.
REVENUE SHARING
Level is unchanged. Luxury tax proceeds partially used to incentivize growth in local revenue among some teams.
INTERNATIONAL DRAFT
MLB has proposed an international draft of 20 rounds with slot values, similar to amateur draft covering residents of the U.S, Canada and Puerto Rico. If a negotiated agreement on a draft is reached by July 25, direct amateur draft-pick compensation would be removed for free agents starting with the 2022-23 offseason. If the sides do not reach an agreement by July 25, direct amateur-draft pick compensation would remain in place.
OPTIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
A new limit of five optional assignments per season before a player must pass through waivers.
ON-FIELD RULES CHANGES
On-field rules changes, including a 14-second pitch clock with no runners, a 19-second pitch clock with runners, limits on defensive shifts and use of larger bases, can be made with 45 days’ notice by a committee comprised of six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire. Previously, management was allowed to change rules with union consent or unilaterally with one year notice.
GRIEVANCES
The grievance about the shortened 2020 season is dropped. The 2018 grievance about the failure to spending revenue sharing proceeeds by Miami, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay remains pending.
LENGTH
Five years.
— Associated Press