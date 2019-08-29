Area briefs
James Williams has landed an 11th-hour chance to make an NFL roster, signing a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions, it was announced Wednesday.
The former Washington State running back, now of Lewiston, might play in the Lions’ final preseason game at Cleveland at 4:30 p.m. PDT today.
Announcement of the signing came a day after the Lions waived another running back, Zach Zenner. They have six running backs on their roster.
Deadline is Saturday for NFL teams to pare their rosters to 53 players for the start of the regular season.
Williams, who relinquished his senior season at WSU, went unselected in the NFL draft and had brief free-agent stints with Kansas City and Indianapolis this summer. He has yet to appear in a preseason game.
WOMEN’S GOLFIdaho hires Ferrero as next coach
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho hired Lisa Ferrero as its women’s golf head coach, it was announced. Ferrero comes to the Vandals after two seasons leading the women’s golf program at Towson. She is currently a member of the LPGA Tour.
“I am thrilled to be at the University of Idaho,” Ferrero said. “The team is really talented, the facilities and staff are first class and the atmosphere is as good as it gets. I knew this was a great opportunity and when I got the chance to come see for myself, I loved everything about it.”
Ferrero replaces Lisa Johnson who left to become the coach at Nebraska after 11 seasons with the Vandals.
Ferrero is a 12-year member of the LPGA and Symetra Tours, winning two tournaments on the Symetra Tour in 2011. She also was the recipient of the 2014 Heather Farr LPGA Courage Award. She also won the USGA Junior Amateur title in 2000 and played collegiately at the University of Texas.
Ferrero also has gained experience working with Hall of Fame coach Chuck Cook on video and swing analysis. She has spent the past 10 years teaching professionally in the offseason as a Class A LPGA instructor.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLLapwai 3, Highland 1
LAPWAI — Lapwai got an all-around performance from middle blocker Omari Mitchell, propelling the Wildcats to a four-set victory over Highland of Craigmont in both teams’ season opener.
The scores were 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 and 25-19.
Mitchell tallied team-highs of seven kills, six aces and 18 digs, as Lapwai shrugged off some second-game miscommunication to regain control through an abundance of “hustle plays,” coach Ada Marks said.
“We’re trying to build a good chemistry right now,” Marks said, also pointing out how the Wildcats are an overall young team. “We stopped talking in that second game but did a lot better with our communication after.”
Grace Sobotta and Shaylee Bisbee combined for 12 kills in front of a solid turnout from both teams’ fans.
“I think everyone was just ready to get back in the gym,” Marks said.