AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State recovered from back-to-back losses with an 82-56 men’s basketball victory versus Eastern Washington on Monday.
Guard Jabe Mullins led the Cougars with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc. It was a career high for the Saint Mary’s transfer and tied the season high for WSU.
Forward Mouhamed Gueye added 17 points and eight rebounds.
WSU (2-2) never trailed in the contest and led for all but 41 seconds.
Steele Venters of Eastern Washington (1-4) had 20 points with five 3-pointers.
WASHINGTON STATE (2-2)
Mullins 8-15 0-0 24, Bamba 6-13 0-1 14, Rodman 1-5 0-1 2, Hamon-Crespin 1-2 0-0 2, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Diongue 0-0 3-4 3, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 5-10 0-0 14, Houinsou 2-5 0-1 4, Gueye 7-11 2-3 17. Totals 31-64 5-10 82.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-4)
Coward 3-5 2-2 8, Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Venters 7-15 1-1 20, Stroud 1-8 0-0 2, Price 4-7 2-2 11, Harper 0-4 0-0 0, Allegri 0-8 0-0 0, Veening 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 0-2 4-4 4, Erikstrup 2-7 0-1 4, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 12-14 56.
Halftime — Washington State, 36-21. 3-point goals — Washington State 15-30 (Mullins 8-11, Powell 4-8, Bamba 2-3, Gueye 1-1, Rodman 0-4, Darling 0-1, Houinsou 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1), Eastern Washington 6-27 (Venters 5-7, Price 1-4, Allegri 0-6, Stroud 0-4, Harper 0-3, Coward 0-1, Jones 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1). Rebounds — Washington State 38 (Gueye 8), Eastern Washington 40 (Davis 7). Assists — Washington State 20 (Powell 7), Eastern Washington 12 (Allegri, Davis 4) Total fouls — Washington State 18, Eastern Washington 14. A — 5224.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU 87, Troy 72
LAIE, Hawaii — The Cougars picked up an 87-72 win over Troy to capture the 2022 North Shore Showcase title.
Washington State (4-1) was led by Bella Murekatete with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Charlisse Leger-Walker nearly missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds and was named the tournaments most valuable player.
Sophomore Tara Wallack had 17 points and freshman Astera Tuhina added 14 more.
The two teams combined for 47 fouls.
WSU, Troy and Brigham Young each finished the round-robin tournament with 1-1 records. The Cougars claimed the tournament title based on having the best margin of victory.
WASHINGTON STATE (4-1)
Wallack 6-11 2-5 17, Nankervis 0-0 0-2 0, Leger-Walker 3-11 7-10 14, Tuhina 5-9 2-2 14, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Motuga 1-4 0-0 2, Sarver 1-4 3-4 6, Teder 2-10 7-8 12, Murekatete 9-17 4-7 22. Totals 27-67 26-37 87.
TROY (3-3)
Cartagena 0-3 0-0 0, Delgado 0-1 0-0 0, Hallman 9-16 3-3 22, Simmons 1-6 2-2 4, Walton 2-11 0-0 4, Porchia 0-0 0-0 0, Hollings 10-19 6-7 27, Daniel 4-11 2-2 10, Camp 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hartsfield 0-2 5-8 5, Nunn 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-74 18-24 72.
Washington State 25 29 10 23—87
Troy 22 15 22 13—72
3-point goals — Washington State 7-25 (Wallack 2-5, Tuhina 2-4, Teder 1-7, Leger-Walker 1-5, Sarver 1-3, Gardner 0-1), Troy 2-14 (Hallmon 1-3, Hollings 1-3, Walton 0-3, Simmons 0-2, Daniel 0-2, Cartagena 0-1). Rebounds — Washington State 56 (Murekatete 16), Troy 39 (Walton 8). Assists — Washington State 17 (Leger-Walker 6), Troy 9 (Hallmon 4). Total fouls — Washington State 22, Troy 25. A — 76.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLBonners Ferry 64, Moscow 58
MOSCOW — The Bears outscored the Badgers 35-27 in the second half but lost in a nonleague game.
Lola Johns led Moscow (0-3) with 17 points. Punk Knott hit five 3-pointers for 15 points.
“Really nice to see Knott shoot well,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “Lola had a big game for us too, played well inside.”
The Bears struggled to stop junior Asha Abubakari, who finished with 20 points.
BONNERS FERRY (3-0)
Markynn Pluid 3 4-4 10, Sydney Hinthorn 5 5-7 16, Mia Blackmore 1 0-0 2, Asha Abubakari 7 6-6 20, Braylyn Bayer 1 2-2 4, Kaylee Sumpter 1 0-0 2, Avery Bayer 3 1-2 10. Totals 21 18-21 64.
MOSCOW (0-3)
Punk Knott 5 0-0 15, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-1 3, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 3-6 9, Kennedy Thompson 2 2-2 8, Jalyn Rainer 1 0-0 2, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 6 5-7 17, Jackque Williams 2 0-0 4, Jessa Skinner 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 11-18 58.
Bonners Ferry 18 19 14 13—64
Moscow 12 11 16 19—58
3-point goals — A. Bayer 3, Hinthorn, Knott 5, Thompson 2.
JV — Moscow won.
Nezperce 36, Orofino 28
NEZPERCE — Despite a late charge from the Maniacs, the Nighthawks picked up their first win with a 36-28 victory in a nonleague game.
Morgan Wemhoff recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Nezperce (1-2).
Grace Beardin led Orofino (0-3) with 12 points.
OROFINO (0-3)
Kisten McCarthy 0 0-2 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 5 2-2 12, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hanna 1 0-0 2, Livia Johnson 3 3-4 9, Jaelyn Miller 2 1-5 5. Totals 11 6-13 28.
NEZPERCE (1-2)
Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 4, Katharine Duuck 0 1-2 1, Brianna Branson 6 0-2 12, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 6 1-2 13. Totals 17 2-6 36.
Orofino 4 5 4 15—28
Nezperce 9 7 12 8—36
3-point goals — None.
COLLEGE AWARDSUI’s McCoy named Jerry Rice finalist
Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy was named one of 25 Jerry Rice Award Finalists by Stats Perform on Monday.
The award is given to the national freshman of the year for in the Football Championship Subdivision.
McCoy has the most touchdown passes among freshman with 25 and is second with 2,376 passing yards dispite missing the season finale at Idaho State.
The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native is one of five quarterbacks to make the list.