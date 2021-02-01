Pac-12 Conference play hasn’t been pretty thus far for Washington State’s youthful men’s basketball team, which entered Sunday’s bitter-rivalry game against Apple Cup foe Washington on a six-game skid.
But the Cougs and second-year coach Kyle Smith apparently still have the Huskies’ number.
Smith became the only WSU coach aside from Tony Bennett to begin his tenure 3-0 against UW when the visiting Cougars slapped the Huskies 77-62 at Alaska Airlines Arena.
It was Wazzu’s largest margin of victory in Seattle since 1994.
“I feel like we’re unbeatable against the Dawgs,” said sophomore guard Noah Williams, a Seattle native who was key in Wazzu’s sweep last season. In the Cougs' road win against UW in February 2020, he paraded around the court, letting the crowd know, "This is my city," after hitting clinching free throws.
“We got the secret formula.”
The recipe in this one was a mixture of dominance underneath, star-studded play from the Cougs’ Pacific Northwest backcourt duo and WSU’s best overall defensive performance of its 10 conference games.
“Especially with the way we’d been playing, we were better (on defense),” Smith said. “This one was really good for us. We were able to rebound. Really on both ends that helped us. I felt like we got a little bit of our edge back, got our mindset right and simplified some things.”
Wazzu (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) manhandled the Huskies (3-12, 2-8) on the glass 48-28 — including 19-8 offensively — outscored UW in the paint 42-22 and tallied 21 points off of Washington’s 19 turnovers.
Those trends were crucial in the Cougars maintaining a double-digit advantage for the final 17:34 of the contest — and capitalizing on UW dry spells and a mass of giveaways to lead by more than 20 points several times.
“They’ve had a lot of success with their four-guard lineup,” Smith said of the Huskies, who had a miserable start to the season but were coming off a sweep of the Pac-12’s Mountain schools. “So if they were going to go that way, then hopefully we would make them pay on the glass. We were able to do that.
“They’re really hard to guard when they go small. But our advantage kicked in tonight.”
Freshman post Efe Abogidi had his Pac-12 breakout with a 13-point, 13-rebound performance. He showed off his bounce with a pair of soaring, one-handed dunks in the first half, during which he fueled the Cougars with 12 points and eight boards.
Fellow rookie big man Dishon Jackson chipped in 11 points and reserve 7-footer Volodymyr Markovetskyy was consistently disruptive inside.
“Coach has been telling us to keep on pounding the ball inside, and good things have been happening,” Williams said.
Star senior point guard Isaac Bonton was on fire for a long stretch in the second half. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points after the break, including a personal tear that featured two deep 3-pointers and a few tough, contorting finishes inside. He shot 10-for-17, and added seven boards and four assists after missing WSU’s previous game Wednesday at Colorado with the flu.
“He seemed to get over it, and it was good to have him back. He’s pretty important for us,” Smith said of Bonton.
The fiery Williams accumulated 13 of his 21 points in the second half, tacking on six rebounds and three steals. He followed a dazzling crosscourt assist to Bonton with a 3 that all but iced it with six minutes remaining, putting the Cougars up 70-50.
“Especially playing in Seattle, you just get your flavor back when you come back home,” said Williams, an O'Dea High School graduate. “Played on these hoops all your life, grew up in this gym, so it is just a good feeling.”
Quade Green led Washington with 20 points and Erik Stevenson had 13. WSU outshot the Huskies percentage-wise 46-38.
Wazzu went into the half 0-for-11 from distance, but was 5-for-10 after the break. The Cougs committed only six turnovers in the first half.
They led 12-2 before an 11-0 Husky surge. But riding stalwart post play and Abogidi’s resurgence, WSU climbed in front by nine going into the locker room. The Huskies couldn't get enough stops or hit their open shots to make WSU nervous throughout the second.
“It’s always great to get a win, especially when you’ve got a (losing) streak going on," Bonton said. “We've gotten tested a lot of ways mentally, so it's good to get back on the other side.”
OWNING THE NW — The Cougars have work to do against the rest of the conference, but Smith has figured out the Northwest schools. In his two seasons, the Cougars are 6-0 against Washington and the two Oregon schools. Against all teams from the Northwest — schools from Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana — the Cougars are 13-0 in Smith’s two seasons.
WASHINGTON ST. (10-7, 3-7)
Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Abogidi 5-8 3-5 13, Jackson 4-7 3-7 11, Bonton 10-17 3-6 25, Williams 6-17 7-8 21, Rodman 1-4 0-0 3, Rapp 0-2 0-1 0, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 16-27 77.
WASHINGTON (3-12, 2-8)
Roberts 1-2 4-6 6, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Bey 3-8 1-4 9, Green 7-18 2-2 20, Stevenson 4-11 4-7 13, Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 1-5 0-0 3, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Tsohonis 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 21-55 11-19 62.
Halftime: Washington St., 38-29. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 5-21 (Bonton 2-5, Williams 2-7, Rodman 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3), Washington 9-25 (Green 4-11, Bey 2-3, Tsohonis 1-2, Battle 1-4, Stevenson 1-5). Rebounds: Washington St. 37 (Abogidi 12), Washington 25 (Bey 7). Assists: Washington St. 7 (Bonton 4), Washington 14 (Bey 4). Total Fouls: Washington St. 21, Washington 18.