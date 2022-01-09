SPOKANE — Fourth-ranked Gonzaga had to postpone its first three West Coast Conference games because of COVID-19 issues within the program, but when the Bulldogs got back on the basketball court, they were firing on all cylinders.
Anton Watson scored 19 points and Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren scored 18 each as No. 4 Gonzaga routed Pepperdine 117-83 on Saturday. The win extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 60 games.
Hunter Sallis scored 13 and Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther had 12 points each for Gonzaga (12-2, 1-0 WCC), which was playing its first game since Dec. 28.
“We have a lot of guys who can put the ball in the hole and we like to share,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
“I think we were crisp” despite the layoff, Few said. “You worry about that. We were terrific on defense and played with great purpose on offense.”
Watson came off the bench to make 7 of his 12 shots and added six rebounds and a couple of steals.
“Anton was good around the basket,” Few said.
Houston Mallette scored 21 points and Jan Zidek 16 for Pepperdine (6-10, 0-1).
PEPPERDINE (6-10)
Fisher 1-8 0-0 2, Zidek 7-15 1-3 16, Mallette 6-12 5-5 21, Mitchell 6-12 1-2 16, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Polk 1-2 2-2 4, Munson 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 6-13 0-0 14, Basham 1-3 0-0 2, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-75 9-12 83.
GONZAGA (12-2)
Holmgren 6-10 5-6 18, Timme 7-11 3-4 18, Bolton 4-7 3-4 12, Nembhard 1-3 0-0 3, Strawther 5-11 0-1 12, Watson 7-12 5-5 19, Hickman 3-10 0-0 9, Sallis 6-8 1-2 13, Gregg 3-7 0-1 6, Arlauskas 2-2 0-0 4, Lang 1-1 0-0 3, Few 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 17-23 117.
Halftime_Gonzaga 63-41. 3-Point Goals: Pepperdine 10-27 (Mallette 4-7, Mitchell 3-7, Lewis 2-5, Zidek 1-4, Smith 0-1, Fisher 0-3), Gonzaga 10-25 (Hickman 3-7, Strawther 2-7, Lang 1-1, Nembhard 1-1, Timme 1-1, Holmgren 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Graves 0-1, Sallis 0-1, Watson 0-1). Fouled Out: Munson. Rebounds: Pepperdine 30 (Fisher, Zidek 5), Gonzaga 47 (Holmgren 8). Assists: Pepperdine 19 (Polk 6), Gonzaga 26 (Nembhard 8). Total Fouls: Pepperdine 23, Gonzaga 17. A: 6,000.