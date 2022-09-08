Watson hopes to badger Wisconsin in homecoming

There’s a chance Washington State running back Nakia Watson could surpass his rushing total from each of the past two seasons Saturday at his old stomping grounds in Madison, Wis.
If he does so, it’ll take just two games and will come against his old team, No. 19 Wisconsin.
Watson transferred to WSU from Wisconsin in 2021 looking for a change of scenery. He got his first Cougar start in the Sun Bowl and entered this season as the team’s No. 1 running back.
“I definitely feel a lot faster now; I was a little bit heavier back in bowl prep,” said Watson, who weighs in at 223 pounds, about five pounds lighter than last year. “Now, I’m a little bit lighter so I feel faster, more elusive — I feel quicker.”
Watson spent most of last season playing behind running backs Max Borghi and Deon McIntosh.
This year, he’s the leader of the running back room.
“He came here with a purpose,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said, “he came into a difficult situation where he wasn’t going to be the guy and had to buy his turn.”
Watson already has topped his totals from last year in just one game.
The junior from Austin, Texas, showcased his new speed this past Saturday against the Vandals, rushing for 117 yards and 6.5 yards per carry.
It was a nice rushing debut for a WSU Air Raid offense that plans to hand the ball off more than the Cougars have in recent history.
It all starts with Watson.
Across the past two seasons, Watson accumulated 114 yards in 13 games in 2021 with WSU and 191 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 with the Badgers. He had a career-best 331 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2019, also with Wisconsin.
He should blow those numbers out of the water this year.
“It feels good to be back,” Watson said. “It has been nine months too long and it feels good to be back.”
Playing in front of 80,000 fans at Camp Randall Stadium is nothing new for Watson.
He said he still has about eight to 10 former teammates who he stays in contact with.
“It means a lot to me,” Watson said. “It is the old stomping grounds, don’t get me wrong. It’ll be nice to see my old coaches, my old teammates.”
It’s no secret the Badgers are known for their powerful offensive and defensive linemen. When people think Wisconsin football, they don’t think “flashy,” they think “physical.”
It’s a style Watson is familiar with.
“I’ve been telling (my team), ‘Them boys are going to come downhill,’” Watson said, chuckling. “They are strong, they are fast and they are powerful so we are gonna have to bite down on our mouthpieces and … we’re gonna have to play to the echo of the whistle and steal some energy.”