Watson hopes to badger Wisconsin in homecoming

Washington State running back Nakia Watson, right, ran for 117 yards against Idaho this past week.

 August Frank/Tribune

There’s a chance Washington State running back Nakia Watson could surpass his rushing total from each of the past two seasons Saturday at his old stomping grounds in Madison, Wis.

If he does so, it’ll take just two games and will come against his old team, No. 19 Wisconsin.

Tags

