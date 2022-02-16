No one can say the 2021 season finale for Clarkston and Pullman wrestlers wasn’t memorable. But it wasn’t the state tournament.
So anticipation will be high this week when 12 qualifiers from southeastern Washington, including seven sophomores, compete in the Mat Classic XXXIII starting Friday at the Tacoma Dome.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s state meet was canceled and the Greater Spokane League, which includes Clarkston and Pullman, concluded its makeshift season — in June — with a highly unorthodox outdoor competition at Union Stadium near Spokane. Every few matches, officials used leaf-blowers to clear the wrestling mats of rubber pellets from the artificial turf.
“It was a blast,” Pullman High School coach Marcus Crossler said.
It also was anticlimactic for his wrestlers, especially for Gabriel Smith, who had placed second at the state meet the previous year and dearly coveted a chance at a title. He settled for a 145-pound GSL crown on a football field, and now renews his quest for a real Class 2A state championship as a 152-pound senior.
“That’s driven him big-time,” Crossler said. “He was really excited to go into this postseason, and he’s had two years to prepare for it.”
If Smith reaches Saturday’s final, he’ll likely face Selah’s Alonzo Lopez, who last week handed Smith his first loss of the season, 5-2, in this past Saturday’s regional final at Ellensburg High School.
It will be the first state meet for the area’s seven sophomore qualifiers, including regional champions Ivan Acosta (138) and Aydin Peltier (120), both of Pullman.
Acosta shut out all his opponents at the district and regional level, and Peltier gave the Greyhounds a thrill with a takedown with 10 seconds left to win his regional final 5-4.
Clarkston has five 2A state qualifiers, including senior Caila Rice (at girls 105), who is 12-5 against boys this season and 16-3 versus girls, with all three losses coming against University’s Libby Roberts.
“I believe they’re the top two in the state,” Clarkson coach Corey Thivierge said, “but they just keep getting put on the same side of the bracket. Luckily this weekend, they’re on opposite sides of the bracket, so hopefully we get to meet her in the finals”
Two Bantam sophomores, Dawson Bailey (126) and Jordan McKamey (106), placed second at the regional.
Thivierge, a former Clarkston state champion who’s in his first season at the Bantam helm, said all five of his qualifiers have “a very good chance of placing.”
In Class 1B/2B, Pomeroy senior Braedyn White (182) returns after placing sixth in 2019, and he’ll be joined this time by sophomore teammate Curtis Winona (170).
Colfax’s Trentin Easley also will take part at 182. He and White had a thrilling consolation semifinal match this past Saturday at the regional at Warden High School that White won in sudden victory time.
Coronavirus restrictions will be in place at the venue, with wrestlers required to wear masks when not competing. Spectators need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.
State qualifiers
CLASS 2A
Clarkston
Jordan McKamey (106), Dawson Bailey (126); Jonah McKamey (170); Caila Rice (girls 105).
Pullman
Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (138), Jeroen Smith (145), Gabriel Smith (152).
CLASS 1B/2B
Colfax
Trentin Ensley (182).
Pomeroy
Curtis Winona (170), Braedyn White (182).