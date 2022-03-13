For the first time in 10 years, the Washington State men’s basketball team is going dancing.
The Cougars on Sunday were picked as a No. 4 seed in the NIT — the most prestigious postseason tournament outside of the NCAA tourney.
WSU (19-14) will host Santa Clara (21-11) of the West Coast Conference at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum in the opening round.
𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘽𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 😤Ready to host Santa Clara Tuesday night in Round 1️⃣ of the NIT!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/DjZfsRAvNH— WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) March 14, 2022
The game marks the Cougars’ first postseason appearance since advancing to the final of the College Basketball Invitational in 2012.
Their last NIT appearance came the year before, when the Klay Thompson-led Cougs went 3-1 in 2011, advancing all the way to the semifinal round before falling to Wichita State.
WSU is 7-5 in five NIT appearances.
In Kyle Smith’s third season at the helm, WSU finished tied for fifth in the Pac-12 this season with an 11-9 conference record. Most recently, the team went 1-1 at the Pac-12 tournament, defeating Cal in the opening round before falling to the tournament runner-up, UCLA, in the second round.
The Cougars should feel good about playing at home. Of WSU’s seven NIT victories, five have come at Beasley Coliseum. The Cougars are 12-6 at home so far this season.
Santa Clara finished third in the WCC behind NCAA-bound Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s and ahead of NCAA-bound San Francisco.
The Bulldogs are paced by junior guard Jalen Williams, who averages 18 points per game and shoots at a 51.8 percent clip.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the winner of SMU vs. Nicholls in the second round March 19-20. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
