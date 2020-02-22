PULLMAN — No. 8 UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter, willing its way to a 70-62 win Friday against Washington State and Borislava Hristova, who led for almost the entirety of the game at Beasley Coliseum.
WSU (11-16, 4-11 Pac-12) was up on the Bruins (23-3, 12-3) for 34 minutes. Hristova, the school’s all-time leading scorer, tallied 29 points (12-of-23), including 11 during a strong first-quarter run. Chanelle Molina tacked on 15 points and nine boards, and WSU held UCLA to 34 percent shooting and forced 17 Bruin giveaways.
But the Bruins, behind 32 points from Charisma Osborne, shot back with a 13-1 spurt in the final three minutes.
“(Our) start to the game was unbelievable energy-wise and we really had tremendous effort by Bobi and Molina, two kids who you would expect it from as seniors,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “This was just a really good UCLA team that has so many weapons that it’s hard to hold them down for an entire game.”
UCLA (23-3, 12-3)
Miller 1-6 1-4 3, Onyenwere 1-11 6-7 8, Corsaro 1-3 2-3 5, Dean 3-12 2-2 9, Osborne 11-21 7-8 32, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Horvat 1-5 0-0 2, Jefferson 3-4 0-0 7, Jaden Owens 0-0 2-6 2, Kayla Owens 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-64 20-30 70.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-16, 4-11)
Hristova 12-23 3-3 29, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Subasic 1-4 0-0 2, Murekatete 2-4 1-4 5, Chanelle Molina 7-19 1-2 15, Cherilyn Molina 2-3 2-2 6, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 0-3 0-0 0, Sarver 1-2 2-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 9-13 62.
UCLA 11 20 20 19—70
WSU 19 15 18 10—62
3-Point Goals — UCLA 6-14 (Corsaro 1-3, Dean 1-3, Osborne 3-7, Jefferson 1-1), Washington St. 3-13 (Hristova 2-3, Subasic 0-2, Molina 0-3, Muzet 0-3, Sarver 1-2). Assists — UCLA 13 (Miller 4), Washington St. 13 (Molina 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — UCLA 44 (Osborne 3-11), Washington St. 39 (Murekatete 3-10). Total Fouls — UCLA 16, Washington St. 25. Technical Fouls — None. A — 956.
BASEBALLHawaii 4, WSU 2
HONOLULU — Despite outhitting Hawaii 11-3, Washington State couldn’t get a clutch knock, and fell to the Warriors in a nonconference game to drop to 2-4.
The Cougs got two hits apiece from Gianni Tomasi, Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez, Justin Van De Brake and Brady Hill. Reliever Connor Barison took over in the fourth, and went five innings, fanning seven and allowing one hit, no runs and walking none.
But Hawaii (6-2) scored on a wild pitch from Ethan Ross in the first, then got three unearned runs to make it 4-0 after the third. WSU left seven on base, committed three errors and didn’t earn any walks.
WSU 000 000 020—2 11 3
Hawaii 112 000 00x—4 3 2
Ross, Barison (4) and Lasch. Davenport, Wu-Yelland (8), Reilly (8) and Murray.
WSU hits — Tomasi 2, Manzardo 2 (2B), Montez 2, Van De Brake 2, Clifford, Hill 2.
Hawaii hits — Scott, Kaler (2B), Baeza.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC earns 12 academic honors
WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country team had a total of 12 athletes make the academic All-Frontier Conference team, the conference announced.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing, maintain a 3.0 grade-point average and be enrolled the previous two semesters.
Five men and seven women were picked from the Warriors. Layton Ahlers, Cole Olsen, Colton Smith, Peter Spencer and Connor Turpin made it on the men’s side, while Emily Adams, Rylee Brown, Callie Johnson, Evelin Lopez, Maja Plaznik, Molly Stephenson and Jamey Weishaar were women’s team selections.
“As always, we are pleased that our student-athletes really commit to the ‘whole person’ concept and that we are excelling in the classroom and in competition,” coach Mike Collins said. “We couldn’t be prouder.”