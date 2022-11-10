AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball coaching staff announced three players signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play for the Cougars starting in 2023.
The Cougars signed two centers and a guard to the next class.
The players include Jenna Villa (from Arlington High School in Washington), Alex Coville (from Hellgate High School in Missoula, Mont.) and Candace Kpetikou (from Saint Joseph High School in Santa Maria, Calif.).
Villa, a 6-foot-1 guard, is ranked as the 68th-best prospect overall in the class by espnW and a four-star prosepct per HoopGurlz Recruiting. She averaged 20.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a junior, leading the Eagles to third place in Class 3A.
Coville, a 6-6 center, led her team to second place each of the past two seasons and is a two-team first-team all-state honoree. She led the state of Montana by hitting 72.9 percent of her attempts from the floor. Coville averaged 13.2 points per game, fifth in the state.
Kpetikou, a 6-3 center, has averaged 12.5 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in high school and has 21 career double-doubles.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU inks eight in latest class
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff announced eight players signed national letters of intent to play for the Cougars starting in 2023.
The team inked three midfielders, two forwards, two defenders and a goaltender to the class.
The players include goalkeeper Liya Brooks (South Eugene High School in Eugene, Ore.); midfielders Naomi Clark (Grandview High School in Aurora, Colo.), Reagan Kotschau (Broomfield High School in Colorado) and Megan Santa Cruz (Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.); defenders Alena Watts (Lassiter High School in Marietta, Ga.) and Georgia Whitehead (Lake City High School); and forwards Elliotte Kortus (Lake City High School) and Nat Lewis (Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Ariz.).
“We focused on our needs all over the field, which we feel will help make an immediate impact to our program,” coach Todd Shulenberger said in a news release.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho signs pair
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s golf team announced the signings of Zoe Newell and Emma King to their 2023 class.
Newell, of Oro Valley, Ariz., finished in the top 10 of the Arizona state Division 2 championship all four years, helping Ironwood Ridge High School to win the state title three times. She also helped two of those teams to top-six finished in the National High School Golf Invitational in 2020 and 2021 at Pinehurst.
Kang, of Torrance, Calif., is a two-time Bay League player of the year and three-time first-team All-Area honoree. She earned back-to-back wins in the fall in the FCG Collegiate Series Las Vegas Open and the series’ Palm Springs event.
“They are outstanding young women who are driven to excel in both academics and athletics,” Vandals coach Stephanie Young said in a news release. “Both are passionate about continuing their careers at Idaho and being part of the Vandal women’s golf program.”
COLLEGE NEWSBrewer tabbed to compliance spot at Idaho
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho athletic department has named Matt Brewer as the associate athletic director for compliance, it was announced. He will oversee the compliance efforts of the department’s 16 Division I teams.
Brewer most recently was in a consulting role for institutional compliance offices across the country. Before that, he was Boise State’s associate athletic director for compliance for six years.
Brewer also was at the NCAA national office for four years as assistant director of academic and membership affairs. He got his start at Washington State in 2003 before spending 2007-10 at Colorado State.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERClarkston, Pullman represented on GSL teams
SPOKANE — Representatives from Pullman’s girls soccer team took two of the three top awards as the Greater Spokane League recently announced its Class 2A all-league teams.
Senior Hannah James was named the offensive MVP, and Doug Winchell was tabbed as the coach of the year.
Making the first team from the Greyhounds was senior midfielder Vanna Chun. Clarkston had three first-team honorees: sophomore midfielder Rebecca Skinner, junior midfielder Sienna Newhouse and senior defender Taryn Demers.
FIRST TEAM
F — Ashlyn Chase, West Valley; Jenna Howe, West Valley; Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park. M — Rebecca Skinner, Clarkston; Sienna Newhouse, Clarkston; Vanna Chun, Pullman. D — Abbie Sicilia, West Valley; Alivia Swaney, East Valley; Genesis Willis, West Valley; JoeAnna Avila, Rogers; Taryn Demers, Clarkston.
Offensive MVP — Hannah James, Pullman.
Defensive MVP — Molly Fisher, West Valley.
Coach of the year — Doug Winchell, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
G — Eloise Teasley, Clarkston; Lylliana Wise, Rogers. F — Hayden Anderson, East Valley. M — Abby Moore, East Valley; Alene Itani, Pullman; Aylen Littleworth, West Valley; Gracey Albers, Shadle Park; Keely Franklin, Pullman. D — Anastacia Thompson, West Valley; Aubree Cobos, Pullman; Brielle Ripley, Clarkston.
HONORABLE MENTION
F — Mariya Johnson, Clarkston. M — Jade Lipscomb, Shadle Park. D — Lexi Henry, Shadle Park.