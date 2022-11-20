Washington St Arizona Football

Washington State running back Nakia Watson runs past Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris during the second half of Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game.

 Rick Scuteri

Washington State will take on in-state rival No. 12 Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU is 7-4 and 4-4 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a 31-20 win against Arizona. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,772 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 663 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. He averages 101.4 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 44 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 102 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

