Washington State will take on in-state rival No. 12 Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
WSU is 7-4 and 4-4 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a 31-20 win against Arizona. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,772 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 663 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. He averages 101.4 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 44 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 102 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Washington is 9-2 and 6-2 coming off a 54-7 victory against Colorado. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Pac-12 with 3,869 passing yards and has completed 66.7 percent of his passes with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. Running back Wayne Taulapapa has 653 rushing yards, 20 catches for 199 yards and 10 total touchdowns. Receiver Rome Odunze leads a deep receiving corps with 65 catches for 931 yards and six touchdowns. Edge Jeremiah Washington has garnered 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington is a 2.5-point favorite.
Fun facts: Washington leads the all-time series 73-33-6. … The first game was played in 1900, 122 years ago, a 5-5 tie in Seattle. … The trophy has had other names such as the Governor's Trophy and the Big Apple Trophy. … WSU won last year’s meeting 40-13 in Seattle with then-quarterback Jayden de Laura infamously planting the Cougar flag, Ol’ Crimson, at midfield. Before that game, the Huskies had won seven straight Apple Cups going back to 2013 and 10 of the previous 11. … Former WSU coach Mike Leach, now with Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference, won only one Apple Cup in eight years.