Washington State will open the season at 8 p.m. Saturday against Utah State at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Cougars finished the 2020 pandemic-delayed truncated season 1-3 overall and in the Pac-12. WSU won its first game of the season, lost its only home game against then-No. 11 Oregon, had three of their next four games canceled including the Apple Cup against Washington and concluded their season with a 45-28 loss at Utah on Dec. 19. The Cougars' offensive attack was led by quarterback Jayden de Laura (78-fo-129, 886 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs), running back Deon McIntosh (52 carries, 323 yards, 3 TDs) and receiver Renard Bell (33 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs). Defensively, WSU was led by Daniel Isom (32 tackles). Jahad Woods had one interception, two pass breakups, one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss.
The Aggies finished 1-5 overall and in the Mountain West Conference. Utah State lost its first four games before beating New Mexico 41-27 on Nov. 26. The Aggies lost their finale to Air Force, and had two games canceled. A year ago, Utah State was led offensively by quarterback Jason Shelley (51-of-99, 420 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT), running bck Jalyen Warren (39 carries, 252 yards, 3 TDs) and receiver Deven Thompkins (20 catches, 214 yards, 1 TD). Defensively, the Aggies were led by AJ Vongphachahn (50 tackles). Nick Heninger had seven tackles for loss, and he and Vongphachahn each had three sacks. Shaq Bond had three pass breakups and one interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight or DirecTV. It can be found channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 406 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Pac-12 Now app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: WSU opened as a 11 1/2-point favorite. It's now up to 16 1/2. The over/under is 64 1/2.
Fun facts: Washington State holds a 2-1 edge in the series. ... The two teams first met in 1949, and the Cougars won 33-0. ... The last time the teams played was on Sept. 30, 1961, and the Aggies won that game 34-14 in Spokane.