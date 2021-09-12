Washington State will play its third consecutive home game to start the season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against USC at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Cougars bounced back after a season-opening loss to Utah State to beat Portland State 44-24 on Saturday to move to 1-1. Senior running back Deon McIntosh led the offense with 64 yards on eight carries carries and a touchdown as WSU ran for three scores. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 21-for-29 passing for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Senior receiver Travell Harris caught six passes for 80 yards and two scores. Senior defensive back Tyrone Hill Jr. finished with six total tackles.
The Trojans fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12 after a 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Quarterback Kedon Slovis went 27-of-42 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Vavae Malepeai had 15 carries for 94 yards. Receiver London Drake caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu had seven tackles
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Fox. It is on channel 3 or 1003 on Sparklight, and channel 28 on DirecTV and Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Fox Sports app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: USC opened as a 9½-point favorite. It's now down to 8½. The over/under is 64.
Fun facts: USC holds a 61-10-4 edge in the series, including wins in the past two and three of the past four games. The only win for Washington State in that time came in 2017, when Erik Powell kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining to give the 16th-ranked Cougars a 30-27 win against the No. 5 Trojans. In that game, former quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and beat current Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. ... The Trojans won eight consecutive games in the series from 2003-10. ... Last season's game was delayed by the pandemic. It was played on a Sunday, the sixth time in WSU history a game was played on that day.