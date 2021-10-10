Washington State will return to Gesa Field at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to play a Pac-12 game against Oregon State.
The Cougars improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play with a 31-24 win Saturday against Oregon State. Senior running back Deon McIntosh led the offense with 65 yards on 13 carries, and had a late fourth-quarter touchdown catch that put WSU up for good. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 32-of-46 passing for 399 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. finished with nine receptions for 70 yards. Senior defensive back George Hicks III finished with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, and an interception.
The Beavers fell to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play with a 28-10 loss Friday at Arizona State. Running back Nathaniel Peat ran for 32 yards. Quarterback Tanner McKee was 27-for-45 passing for 356 yards wtih one touchdown and three interceptions. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek caught six passes for 118 yards and receiver Elijah Higgins caught seven passes for 110 yards and a score. Linebacker Gabe Reid made 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, with 2.5 for loss.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. It can be found on channel 1136 on Sparklight if you have the HDTV package. It also can be found channel 208 on DirecTV and channel 141 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the ESPN app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Stanford opened as a 2½-point favorite. It's now down to 1. The over-under is 52.
Fun facts: The Cardinal lead the series 40-29-1, but the Cougars have won the past four meetings between the teams. The previous time the teams played was on Nov. 16, 2019, when former WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for 520 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-22 victory at then-Martin Stadium. ... The last time Stanford won in the series was on Oct. 31, 2015, when Conrad Ukropina hit a 19-yard field goal with 1:54 to go in a 30-28 win in Pullman. With that win, the Cardinal increased their winning streak against the Cougars to eight in a row. ... The 2013 game was played at then-Century Link Field in Seattle ... Outside of the 2020 season, the teams played continuously from 1995-2019.