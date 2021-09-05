Washington State will play its second consecutive home game to start the season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Portland State at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Cougars were stunned 26-20 by Utah State on Saturday. Senior running back Max Borghi led the offense with 86 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura, taking the place of injured starter Jarrett Guarantano, was 12-for-22 pass for 155 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. caught seven passes for 91 yards. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods finished with 13 total tackles.
The Vikings fell 49-35 to host Hawaii in their season opener Saturday. Running back Malik Walker had 11 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Davis Alexander was 23-for-47 for 400 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Receiver Beau Kelly finished with six catches for 132 yards and a score, and Darien Chase also had six catches for 105 yards. Safety Ryan Lesch and linebacker Justice Pagan each had nine tackles.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight or DirecTV. It can be found channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 406 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Pac-12 Now app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: There is no line as of yet.
Fun facts: Washington State holds a 2-1 edge in the series, with all three games being contested in Pullman. ... The teams met for the first time, and the Cougars won 48-9 on Sept. 20, 2008. The next time they met, on Sept. 13, 2014, Connor Halliday threw for 544 yards and six touchdowns as WSU beat Portland State 59-24. However, the Vikings pulled off a stunner on Sept. 5, 2015, as they beat the Cougars 24-17 in coach Bruce Barnum's first game. It was the school's first victory against a Pac-12 team in 15 previous attempts.