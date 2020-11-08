Washington State will open the home portion of its schedule at 4 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium against No. 11 Oregon.
The Cougars picked up a 38-28 victory in the season opener Saturday at Oregon State. Making his first career start, freshman quarterback threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Travell Harris caught seven passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, also running for another score. Deon McIntosh, substituting for the injured Max Borghi, ran for 147 yards and had a touchdown.
The Ducks opened the season with a 35-14 home win Saturday against Stanford. Tyler Shough completed 17 of 26 passes with one interception, and ran for 85 yards. CJ Verdell ran for 105 yards and a score for Oregon, which won its 11th straight game at Autzen Stadium, the seventh longest active streak in the nation.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be aired on Fox. It is on channel 3 or 1003 on Sparklight, channel 28 on DirecTV and channel 9173 on Dish Network. It also is available on the Fox Sports Go app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Oregon opened as an 8-point favorite. It's now down to 7 1/2. The over/under is 60 1/2.
Fun facts: Oregon owns a 49-41-7 lead in the series. ... Before last season's game, a 37-35 loss in Eugene, Ore., Washington State had won the previous four games between the two teams. If you want to go back further, with the Cougars' 45-38 win in double overtime on Nov. 10, 2015, that broke a string of eight consecutive victories in the series for Oregon.