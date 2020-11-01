Washington State will open its pandemic-delayed season Saturday at Oregon State. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m..
The Cougars finished 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Pac-12 in 2019. Washington State ended the year losing its final two games, 31-13 in the Apple Cup at Washington and 31-21 to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl. Shortly thereafter, coach Mike Leach left for the Mississippi State job. Washington State then hired Nick Rolovich, who previously was at Hawaii.
The Beavers finished 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12. Oregon State, which did not qualify for a bowl game, also lost its final two games, to Washington State and 24-10 to archrival Oregon. The Beavers have a Rimington Trophy candidate in senior Nous Keobounnam and a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy in senior linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray, who also is a captain for the second straight season.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be televised on FS1. It is on channel 146 or 1146 onSparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and on channel 150 on Dish Network. You also can stream the game by downloading the Fox Sports Go app in your smartphone’s app store or watch on your desktop by clicking this link.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 3-point favorite. The over/under is 63 1/2.
Fun facts: Washington State leads the all-time series 54-46-3 ... Max Borghi scored from 2 yards out with two second remaining to give the Cougars a 54-53 victory on Nov. 23, 2019. ... Washington State has won six consecutive games in the series. The last time Oregon State won was Oct. 12, 2013, when quarterback Sean Mannion threw for 493 yards and four touhdowns, including two to future NFL standout Brandin Cooks, as the Beavers won 52-24 at Martin Stadium. Oregon State scored 35 unanswered points in the final 16:03 of the game.