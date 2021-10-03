Washington State will return to Gesa Field at 1 p.m. Saturday to play a Pac-12 game against Oregon State.
The Cougars improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play with a 21-6 win Saturday at California. Senior running back Deon McIntosh led the offense with 59 yards on 12 carries. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 25-of-40 passing for 219 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. finished with six receptions for 53 yards and two scores. Senior defensive back Armani Marsh finished with 12 tackles, including seven solo stops.
The Beavers improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play with a 27-24 win at home Saturday against Washington. Running back B.J. Baylor ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Chance Nolan was 7-for-15 for 48 yards and one interception. Receiver Anthony Gould caught one pass for 22 yards. Linebacker Avery Robers had 16 tackles, including for seven for loss, and had an interception return for eight yards.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. It is not available on Sparklight. It can be found channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 406 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Pac-12 Now app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Oregon State opened as a 2-point favorite. It's now up to 2½. The over-under is 59.
Fun facts: The Cougars lead the series 55-46-3, with WSU winning the previous matchup, 38-28, on Nov. 7, 2020 in Corvallis. ... The series pretty much has been all Cougars lately, with WSU winning the past seven games, dayting from 2014. The previous Oregon State win came on Oct. 12, 2013, when Sean Mannion threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns as the Beavers won at then-Martin Stadium 52-24. ... In last season's game, it was de Laura's debut, and he went 18-for-33 for 227 yards and two touchdowns, also running for 43 yards and another score as the Cougars racked up 456 yards of total offense. ... The teams played a neutral-site game on Oct. 22, 2011, at then-CenturyLink Field in Seattle, as Oregon State won that one 44-21. ... The series began in 1903, and the two teams have played each other every year since 2000. They had a three-year break from 1997-99.