The Washington State Cougars will play Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.
The Cougars dismantled New Mexico State on Saturday 58-7. Quarterback Anthony Gordon was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week after going 29-of-35 passing for 420 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Thanks to the victory, the Cougars moved up one spot in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 22.
The Bears lost their season opener at San Jose State 35-18 on Thursday. Quarterback Jacob Knipp was 26-of-44 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Milo Hall had 20 carries for 77 yards.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Cable One doesn’t carry the network, and neither does DirecTV. However, Dish Network will have the game on channels 406, 409, or 5438. You can also livestream the game on the Pac-12 Now app and on Sling. You can also click on this link on your computer and watch the game. Restrictions may apply.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (103.9). Bob Robertson Sr. is back for his 52nd year as part of the broadcast crew, Matt Chazanow is in his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer and Jessamyn McIntyre is in her seventh season as the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is in his first season as the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 38 1/2-point favorite and now is a 36 1/2-point favorite. The over/under on the game is 63 points.
Fun facts: This is the first meeting between the teams. ... This is Hall of Fame weekend. The induction dinner will be Friday in Spokane and the 2019 class will be recognized Saturday at halftime. The class includes Josephat Kapkory (track and field/cross country, 1991-94); Ryan Leaf (football, 1994-97); Stephanie Papke (volleyball, 1994-97); Ellannee Richardson (track & field, 1999-2003); Lisa Roman (rowing, 2010-12); Rod Commons (administration, 1976-2007).