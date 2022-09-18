Ollie

Washington State receiver Donovan Ollie, left, celebrates the Cougars victory Saturday against Colorado State in a nonconference game at Gesa Field.

Washington State will host No. 15 Oregon to start Pac-12 Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after defeating Colorado State 38-7. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 65 percent of his passes for 727 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He averages 242.3 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 224 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. He averages 99 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Ollie leads the way with 19 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

