Washington State will host No. 15 Oregon to start Pac-12 Conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman.
WSU is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after defeating Colorado State 38-7. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward has completed 65 percent of his passes for 727 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He averages 242.3 passing yards per game. Junior running back Nakia Watson has 224 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. He averages 99 yards of total offense per game. Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Ollie leads the way with 19 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Oregon is 2-1 coming off an upset win against then-No. 12 BYU, 41-20. Quarterback Bo Nix, an Auburn transfer, has completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 672 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He averages 224 passing yards per game. Running backs Mar’keise Irving leads a deep backfield with 184 rushing yards and one touchdown. Receiver Troy Franklin has 15 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown. Six Ducks have at least 10 tackles.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on Fox, which is KAYU-HD channel 28 in Lewiston and in the Moscow-Pullman area. It is on channel 3 on Sparklight and channel 28 on DirecTV and DISH network.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Oregon opens as a 6-point favorite. The over/under is 54½.
Fun facts: WSU coach Jake Dickert is the first Cougar boss to start 3-0 since Mike Price started 4-0 in 1989. … Oregon has won the past three meetings between these two teams. WSU’s last win was a 34-20 victory in 2018 when the Cougars won their fourth straight in the series. … WSU won the first ever game between the schools 16-0 in 1901 in Pullman. … Oregon kickoff specialist Andrew Boyle is a former Cougar. … The Ducks are averaging 55.5 points per game across their past two games after scoring just three in a loss to No. 3 Georgia to start the season.