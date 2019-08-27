The Washington State Cougars will play New Mexico State in the season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium.
The Cougars are heading into 2019 coming off an 11-2 record last year and a win in Alamo Bowl against Iowa State.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Cable One doesn’t carry the network, and neither does DirecTV. However, Dish Network will have the game on channels 406, 409, or 5438. You can also livestream the game on the Pac-12 Now app and on Sling. You can also clink on this link on your computer and watch the game. Restrictions may apply.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (103.9). Bob Robertson Sr. is back for his 52nd year as part of the broadcast crew, Matt Chazanow is in his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer and Jessamyn McIntyre is in her seventh season as the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is in his first season as the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 32-point favorite and now is a 34-point favorite. The over/under on the game is 64 1/2 points.
Fun fact: This is the first meeting between the teams. ... According to WSU’s sports information office, Cougars offensive line coach Mason Miller worked in the same at NMSU from 2005-08 when Hal Mumme was the head coach.