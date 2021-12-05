Washington State will play at 9 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31 against Miami (Fla.) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas:
WSU is 7-5 overall and finished 6-3 in Pac-12 play after a 40-13 win in the 113th edition of the Apple Cup on Nov. 26 at Washington. Senior running back Max Borghi has 880 yards this season on 160 attempts for a 5.5-yard per carry average with 12 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura is 220-of-342 passing (64.3 percent) with 2,751 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. leads the way with 63 receptions for 955 yards for a 15.2-yard per catch average and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Travell Harris has 73 catches for 801 yards for a 11-yard per catch average and nine touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods has 100 total tackles, including 51 solo stops, with six for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Miami (Fla.) is 7-5 overall and finished 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference after a 47-10 win Nov. 27 at Duke. Running back Jaylan Knighton has ran the ball 145 times for 561 yards and a 3.9-yards per carry average, with eight touchdowns. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is 202-for-324 passing with 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Receiver Charleston Rambo has caught 79 passes for 1,172 yards for a 14.8-yard average with seven touchdowns. Receiver Mike Harley has 57 catches for 543 yards and a 9.5-yard average with five touchdowns. Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. has 60 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, with seven for loss and three sacs, three quarterback hurries and one interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on CBS, which is KLEW-TV in Lewiston or KREM-TV in the Moscow-Pullman area. It can be found on channel 2 or 5 and 1105 on Sparklight, channel 2 or 5 on DirecTV and channel 2 or 5 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the CBS or Paramount Plus app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: This the 17th overall appearance in a bowl game for Washington State, going 8-8. ... The previous bowl game came on Dec. 27, 2019, when the Cougars fell 31-21 in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix. ... WSU has played in the Rose Bowl (1916, 1931, 1998, 2003) and the Holiday Bowl (1981, 2003, 2016, 2017) four times apiece ... This will be the third time the Cougars have played in the Sun Bowl (2001, 2015). In fact, WSU has played Miami just one other time, and it came in the 2015 Sun Bowl. That game was played in a driving snowstorm in the second half, when Luke Falk threw for two touchdown and was named the game's MVP in a 20-14 Cougars win. It also was the first bow win for WSU since the 2003 Rose Bowl.