Washington State will visit Houston at 6:15 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium.
Washington State ripped Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday to improve to 2-0. Quarterback Anthony Gordon was 31-of-39 passing for 484 yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions. Thanks to the victory, the Cougars moved up two spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 20.
Houston beat Prairie View 37-17 on Saturday for its first win of the season in two tries. Kyle Porter had 120 yards rushing on 19 carries with one touchdown.
If you are not planning on going to the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN, which is on channel 133 or 1133 on Cable One. It is on DirecTV channel 206 and Dish Network channel 140.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (103.9). Bob Robertson Sr. is back for his 52nd year as part of the broadcast crew, Matt Chazanow is in his fourth season as the play-by-play announcer and Jessamyn McIntyre is in her seventh season as the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is in his first season as the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 7-point favorite. It’s now down to 6 1/2.
Fun facts: This is the first meeting between the schools since the 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory. ... This is the first of a home-and-home series between the two schools. The return game will be Sept. 12, 2020 at Martin Stadium. ... The two previous regular-season meetings were in Houston. Washington State won the first game 32-18 in 1959, while Houston won the second matchup 21-7 in 1966.