Washington State players celebrate after receiver Robert Ferrel (12) scored a touchdown during the second quarter of the Nov. 26 Apple Cup at Gesa Field.

Washington State will be in a bowl game for the seventh consecutive year, taking on Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.:

WSU is 7-5 and finished 4-5 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a 51-33 loss to No. 12 Washington in the Nov. 26 Apple Cup. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,094 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has accumulated 1,026 yards of total offense and 12 total touchdowns. He averages 102.6 total yards per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 51 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 106 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

