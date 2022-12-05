Washington State will be in a bowl game for the seventh consecutive year, taking on Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.:
WSU is 7-5 and finished 4-5 in Pac-12 Conference play coming off a 51-33 loss to No. 12 Washington in the Nov. 26 Apple Cup. Sophomore quarterback Cam Ward has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,094 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Nakia Watson has accumulated 1,026 yards of total offense and 12 total touchdowns. He averages 102.6 total yards per game. Sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling leads with 51 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns. Senior linebacker Daiyan Henley has racked up 106 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Fresno State is 9-4 coming off a 28-16 victory Saturday at Boise State in the Mountain West championship. Quarterback Jake Haener has completed 72.6 percent of his passes — tops in the MWC — for 2,616 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Jordan Mims has 1,161 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper leads with 79 catches for 1,044 yards and five touchdowns. Defensive end David Perales has garnered 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. The game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre is the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds yet.
Fun facts: The game will mark the fifth meeting between WSU and FSU with the Cougars owning a 3-1 edge. … The last meeting was a 24-3 Cougar victory in 1994 in Pullman. … WSU’s last bowl win came in 2018, a 28-26 victory against No. 25 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl. Last year, WSU fell to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl, 24-21. … FSU coach Jeff Tedford was a regular adversary of WSU during his time as head coach at California in 2002-12. Tedford was once coached by former WSU coach Jim Sweeney, who coached at WSU in 1968-75 and died in 2013 at 83 years old.