Washington State will play at 9 a.m. Pacific on Dec. 31 against Central Michigan in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas:
WSU is 7-5 overall and finished 6-3 in Pac-12 play after a 40-13 win in the 113th edition of the Apple Cup on Nov. 26 at Washington. Senior running back Max Borghi has 880 yards this season on 160 attempts for a 5.5-yard per carry average with 12 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura is 220-of-342 passing (64.3 percent) with 2,751 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Senior receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. leads the way with 63 receptions for 955 yards for a 15.2-yard per catch average and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Travell Harris has 73 catches for 801 yards for an 11-yard per catch average and nine touchdowns. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods has 100 total tackles, including 51 solo stops, with six for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Central Michigan is 8-4 overall and finished 6-2 in the Mid-American Conference after a 31-10 victory against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 26. Running back Lew Nichols III has run the ball 311times for 1,710 yards and a 5.5-yards per carry average, with 15 touchdowns. Quarterback Daniel Richardson is 173-for-282 passing with 2,424 yards and 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Receiver Kalil Pimpleton has caught 58 passes for 929 yards for a 16.0-yard average with four touchdowns. Receiver Dallas Dixon has 44 catches for 696 yards and a 15.8-yard average with eight touchdowns. Defensive back Gage Kreske has 80 total tackles, including 49 solo stops, with six for loss and one sack, and one interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on CBS, which is KLEW-TV in Lewiston or KREM-TV in the Moscow-Pullman area. It can be found on channel 2 or 5 and 1105 on Sparklight, channel 2 or 5 on DirecTV and channel 2 or 5 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the CBS or Paramount Plus app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: Washington State opened as a 7-point favorite. It's now 7½. The over/under is 58
Fun facts: This the 17th overall appearance in a bowl game for Washington State, going 8-8. ... The previous bowl game came on Dec. 27, 2019, when the Cougars fell 31-21 to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix. ... WSU has played in the Rose Bowl (1916, 1931, 1998, 2003) and the Holiday Bowl (1981, 2003, 2016, 2017) four times apiece ... This will be the third time the Cougars have played in the Sun Bowl (2001, 2015). In fact, WSU has played Miami just one other time, and it came in the 2015 Sun Bowl. That game was played in a driving snowstorm in the second half, when Luke Falk threw for two touchdown passes and was named the game's MVP in a 20-14 Cougars win. It also was the first bowl win for WSU since the 2003 Rose Bowl. ... This is the fifth time in the past six seasons the Cougars have played in a bowl game. They did not last year after finished a pandemic-shortened 1-3 season.