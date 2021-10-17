Washington State will return to Gesa Field at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to play a nonconference game against BYU.
WSU improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play with a 34-31 win Saturday against Stanford. Senior running back Max Borghi led the offense with 89 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, including one late in the fourth quarter that put WSU up for good. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 17-of-30 passing for 289 yards with three touchdowns. Senior receiver Travell Harris finished with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Justus Rogers had eight tackles, including five solo stops, and two for loss.
BYU fell to 5-2 overall with a 38-24 loss Saturday at Baylor. Running back Tyler Allgeier ran the ball 15 times for 33 yards with a touchdown. Quarterback Jaren Hall was 22-for-31 passing for 342 yards wtih one touchdown. Receiver Puka Nacua caught five passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Ben Bywater finished with nine tackles, including seven solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on FS1. It can be found on channel 146 and 1146 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Fox Sports app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: BYU by 2. The ove-under is 56.5.
Fun facts: The teams have only played one other time, with BYU winning that game 30-6 on Aug. 30, 2012. It was Mike Leach's first game as Washington State's coach, and he was going up against his alma mater. WSU finished with just 224 yards of total offense. In that game, Riley Nelson threw for two touchdowns and third-string quarterback Taysom Hill, now with the New Orleans Saints, threw a touchdown on his first collegiate pass. Before that game, the previous time a Leach-coached team failed to score a touchdown was when he was with Texas Tech in a 12-3 loss to TCU on Sept. 16, 2006.