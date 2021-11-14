Washington State returns home for a Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona at 6 p.m. Friday:
WSU fell to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play with a 38-24 loss Saturday at Oregon. Senior running back Deon McIntosh had 57 yards on nine carries. Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura was 20-for-36 passing for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior receiver Travell Harris finished with eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Senior linebacker Jahad Woods had 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and a forced fumble.
Arizona fell to 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play with a 38-29 loss Saturday against Utah. Quarterback Will Plummer was 19-for-34 passing for 223 yards and a touchdown, running 10 times for 50 yards and another score. Receiver Dorian Singer caught five passes for 84 yards. Linebacker Jerry Roberts finished with 10 tackles, including seven solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on FS1. It can be found on channel 146 and 1146 on Sparklight, channel 219 on DirecTV and channel 150 on Dish Network. It also can be streamed online via the Fox Sports app.
Radio: IMG again is broadcasting the Cougars. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9). Matt Chazanow is the play-by-play announcer, and Jessamyn McIntyre the sideline reporter. Alex Brink, who also was a three-time All-Pac 10 quarterback from 2004-07, is the analyst.
Odds: WSU opened as a 15-point favorite. It remains the same. The over/under is 51.
Fun facts: Arizona holds a 27-17 edge in the series that dates to 1963. WSU has won three of the past four games. ... The teams haven't played since Nov. 17, 2018, when the Cougars registered a 69-28 victory at then-Martin Stadium. Gardner Minshew was 43-for-55 for 473 yards with seven touchdowns. Tay Martin had seven catches for 124 yards and one touchdown. ... The Wildcats won six of seven from 2006-14.