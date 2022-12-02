SAN DIEGO — For the fifth time in the past seven seasons, the Washington State volleyball team emerged from the first round of the NCAA tournament victorious.

Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 14 kills as the 24th-ranked Cougars rolled past UNLV 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 at the University of San Diego’s Jenny Craig Pavilion on Thursday.

