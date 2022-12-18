PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team needed a get-well game Saturday after falling in its first Pac-12 game of the season six days earlier. The Cougars got that.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals as Washington State rolled to an easy 83-56 victory against Jackson State in the final nonconference game of the season for the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum.
“I really liked the response from our team after the loss that we had,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “You never know how the team will respond in that environment. I thought we were really focused and were locked in defensively and in some areas that we wanted to emphasize. You’ve got to love beating this quality of a team by as much as we did. We played at a pretty high level for over 40 minutes.”
Senior post Bella Murekatete added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Washington State (8-2), which went 32-for-63 (50.8%) from the field. Senior guard Johanna Teder tallied 11 points and four assists.
Ti’lan Boler finished with 15 points and five rebounds for the Tigers (2-7), who went 18-for-63 (28.6%) shooting. Keshuna Luckett chipped in 14 points. Angel Jackson had 12 points and five rebounds.
The Cougars had a 13-10 first-quarter lead and went on a 6-0 mini-spurt to go up by nine, holding a 21-12 advantage at the end of the period.
Washington State scored the first eight points of the second to expand its lead to 17 points and kept building on it, outscoring Jackson State 26-11 in the quarter to take a 47-23 lead into the locker room. The Tigers could get no closer than 21 the rest of the way.
The Cougars held advantages in rebounds (43-31), assists (23-9), points in the paint (38-16), points off turnovers (15-8), second-chance points (18-7), fast-break points (15-2) and bench points (26-8).
Washington State turns around and plays at 5 p.m. Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
3-point goals — Jackson State 6-16 (Boler 4-5, Covington 1-2, Martino 1-5, Luckett 0-2, Hunter 0-2), Washington State 10-28 (Leger-Walker 6-9, Teder 2-6, Gardner 1-2, Sarver 1-2, Wallack 0-2, Motuga 0-3, Tuhina 0-4). Rebounds — Jackson State 34 (Boler, Covington, Jackson 5), Washington State 43 (Murekatete 10). Assists — Jackson State 9 (Covington 3), Washington State 23 (Leger-Walker, Murekatete 5). Total fouls — Jackson State 14, Washington State 22. A — 553.