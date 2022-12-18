PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team needed a get-well game Saturday after falling in its first Pac-12 game of the season six days earlier. The Cougars got that.

Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals as Washington State rolled to an easy 83-56 victory against Jackson State in the final nonconference game of the season for the Cougars at Beasley Coliseum.

