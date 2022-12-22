Washington State’s women claw way past Houston

Washington State senior center Ula Motuga shoots as Houston's Kamryn Jones defends during Wednesday's nonconference game at the Fertitta Center. Motuga tallied 14 points and eight rebounds in the Cougars' win.

 WSU Athletics

HOUSTON — The Washington State women’s basketball team clamped down defensively in the second quarter Wednesday. It was the difference between winning and losing.

WSU forced Houston to miss 11 of its 13 shots in the second and used a 16-4 run to earn a 70-63 victory in its final nonconference game of the season at the Fertitta Center.

