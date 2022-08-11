PULLMAN — With the shade from his cap slightly obscuring the rest of his goatee, Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris almost resembled a “Top Gun” movie character with his dark sunglasses, mustache and calm yet serious demeanor.
The new pilot of the Cougar offense talked Wednesday about his early observations from fall camp at Gesa Field as WSU installs its “Coug Raid” version of the “Air Raid” offense.
Morris brings his high-profile attack from Incarnate Word and the FCS ranks back to Pullman, where he was a receivers coach for Mike Leach in 2012.
The offense uses similar formations for many of its plays, but keeps defenses on their toes with motions and a variety of different concepts out of the same formations.
Like in a dogfight between fighter jets, the defenses are left guessing what the offense’s next move will be.
“What we like to do offensively is run the same plays a lot of different ways and so it keeps it simple for the quarterbacks but it’s hard for the defense,” Morris said. “We’ll run tight bunch sets, we’ll run wide sets … At the end of the day it’s all the same plays and the same progressions for the quarterback.”
Morris’ starting quarterback is the same one he had Incarnate Word — sophomore transfer Cam Ward, who the coach said is increasing his leadership role day by day.
The highlight of WSU’s offense in the first four practices was the quick game and run-pass option, Morris said, but now the deep passing game is coming along too.
The play of the day was a Ward long-ball to streaking receiver De’Zhaun Stribling in the end zone. Ward dropped the ball perfectly into Stribling’s waiting left arm in tight coverage. The touchdown play drew big cheers from the offense and a celebratory punt from Stribling.
“(Ward’s) been around this offense for a long time,” Morris said. “He’s been really sharp these first six days. Really excited about his progression right now.”
Behind Ward, it’s a three-man race for the backup position between true freshmen John Mateer and Emmett Brown and redshirt freshman Xavier Ward (no relation to Cam).
Morris said he’s looking for more consistency from the backups.
“It’s a three-way battle,” Morris said. “I think they’ve all had really bright spots and then some really low spots so we’re looking for consistency in the backup position.”
At the skill positions, Morris noted super senior receiver Renard Bell and junior running back Nakia Watson as emerging leaders.
Bell in particular has been all gas in his sixth season with the Cougars. He missed the entire 2021 season with an injury.
“Love the way he’s practicing,” Morris said.
Ward named to award watch list
Ward was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, it was announced.
The award recognized the top offensive player in NCAA Division I football who exhibits the defining characteristics of Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.
The nominee must be either born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.
Ward is a graduate of Columbia High School in West Columbia, Texas.
He was one of 63 players and the first Cougar to be named to the list.