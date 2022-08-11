PULLMAN — With the shade from his cap slightly obscuring the rest of his goatee, Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris almost resembled a “Top Gun” movie character with his dark sunglasses, mustache and calm yet serious demeanor.

The new pilot of the Cougar offense talked Wednesday about his early observations from fall camp at Gesa Field as WSU installs its “Coug Raid” version of the “Air Raid” offense.

