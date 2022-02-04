STANFORD, Calif. — This game Thursday for the Washington State men’s basketball team almost was a microcosm of its season. Race to a big lead, then see it almost all evaporate before either finally holding on or falling late.
This time, it was the Cougars holding on, as they have in close ones during the better part of the past month.
Michael Flowers scored 22 points and Washington State beat Stanford for a 66-60 victory Thursday for its fourth straight win and the team’s first victory at Maples Pavilion in 11 years.
“I think, it’s just hard to get leads,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “To be able to control games like that, it takes a big effort. We were really awesome defensively in the first half. In the second half, they made an great adjustment and we couldn’t stop them in man. We had to go zone and we had to find a way.
“We took a punch, we battled back. We took another big punch, and we almost gave it up. But we hung in there and got it done. I told our guys that we can’t simulate that in practice.”
Washington State (13-7, 6-3) avenged a 62-57 loss at home to Stanford on Jan. 13, their last defeat before starting their current win streak. The Cardinal utilized a season-best 23-0 run in the second half for that win.
Flowers was 7-of-14 from the field and made four of the Cougars’ 10 3-pointers. Junior guard Tyrell Roberts added 12 points. Washington State scored 21 points from 13 Stanford turnovers.
“Mike’s been getting better and better,” Smith said of the 6-foot-1, 190 pound senior transfer from South Alabama. “We have a quarterback. He keeps us calm on offense, he’s not afraid to make a big play, and guys feed off his leadership.”
Spencer Jones scored 24 points, one shy of his career high, to lead Stanford (13-8, 6-5).
Washington State never trailed, opening with an 11-2 run in building 33-21 halftime advantage. Roberts scored 12 points and Flowers had 10. The Cardinal shot 29 percent from the floor and missed 13 of their 16 3-point attempts before the break.
The Cougars led by as many as 16 points in the second half before Stanford rallied to pull to within 60-55 at the 4:59 mark on a layup by Jones.
But Flowers’ 3 stretched the Cougars’ lead to 63-55 with 4:11 remaining. Jones made a 3 and James Keefe added a dunk to pull Stanford to 63-60 with 1:18 left. Later, an Isa Silva 3-point attempt hit the back of the rim and Harrison Ingram missed a 3 on the Cardinal’s final possession. Efe Abogidi made 3 of 4 free throws to seal it for the Cougars.
“Great effort by our guys,” Smith said. “It’s really hard to win any league (game) on the road. Stanford has had some really good wins this year. They’re really tough on their home floor. We have a lot of respect for them. We just had to get that big lead and hold them off. We made enough big plays to get ourselves a big road win.”
Washington State plays at California at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WASHINGTON ST. (13-7, 6-3)
Gueye 4-7 0-3 8, Abogidi 2-4 4-6 9, Flowers 7-14 4-6 22, Roberts 5-10 0-0 12, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Jakimovski 1-3 0-0 3, Rodman 4-5 0-0 9, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-49 8-16 66.
STANFORD (13-8, 6-5)
Delaire 1-6 6-7 8, Ingram 2-11 1-2 5, Jones 10-14 0-0 24, Keefe 3-6 0-1 6, O’Connell 2-6 0-0 5, Angel 1-5 0-0 2, Murrell 2-5 0-0 5, Silva 2-4 0-0 5, Beskind 0-1 0-0 0, Raynaud 0-1 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 7-10 60.
Halftime: Washington St., 33-21. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 10-23 (Flowers 4-7, Roberts 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jakimovski 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1), Stanford 7-31 (Jones 4-8, Silva 1-2, Murrell 1-4, O’Connell 1-4, Beskind 0-1, Delaire 0-1, Angel 0-4, Ingram 0-7). Rebounds: Washington St. 25 (Gueye 9), Stanford 32 (Keefe 10). Assists: Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5), Stanford 13 (Keefe, O’Connell 3). Total Fouls: Washington St. 18, Stanford 17. A: 2,172 (7,392).