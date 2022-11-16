PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds and Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points as Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday at William J. Nicks Building.
“We knew it was going to be a really tough challenge, being on the road with a team that doesn’t get a lot of opportunities like this, and we knew they were going to take advantage of it,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “They really out-competed us. I can’t put it any other way. You tip your cap to them, but I really thought we should have had a little more fight in us. We got humbled tonight.”
It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference against the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, after Grambling beat Colorado last week and Texas Southern downed Arizona State.
Douglas was 11-of-20 from the field and Gambrell 6-of-15 for Prairie View (3-0).
The Panthers led by 21 points with 7:28 remaining in the second half before Washington State closed on a 16-6 run.
Douglas scored 17 points in the first half to help Prairie View build a 41-27 lead by halftime. The Panthers shot 56.6 percent from the field (17-of-30) in the first 20 minutes and held the Cougars to 31.8 percent (7-for-22).
TJ Bamba scored nine of his 16 points in the final six minutes for Washington State (1-2). Kymany Houinsou added 10 points. Senior forward DJ Rodman was out with an unspecified injury, allowing some of the younger players to get more playing time.
“We need everyone to play well, but we should be able to compete a little bit better,” Smith said.
Prairie View held advantages in most every category, including rebounds (33-30), assists (16-6), points in the paint (28-10), points off turnovers (14-2), second-chance points (8-4) and fast-break points (11-5).
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Monday against Eastern Washington at Spokane Arena.
Rasas 4-8 0-0 8, Douglas 11-20 2-2 26, Gambrell 6-15 3-4 19, Nelson 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Augustin 3-5 0-0 7, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 5-6 70.
Halftime: Prairie View, 41-27. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-21 (Bamba 3-6, Powell 2-4, Mullins 1-4, Rosario 1-4, Darling 0-1, Diongue 0-1, Gueye 0-1), Prairie View 9-19 (Gambrell 4-11, Smith 2-2, Douglas 2-3, Augustin 1-2, Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out: Rasas. Rebounds: Washington St. 28 (Bamba, Rosario 5), Prairie View 32 (Rasas, Douglas 7). Assists: Washington St. 6 (Mullins 2), Prairie View 16 (Nelson 6). Total Fouls: Washington St. 13, Prairie View 24. A: 863 (6,500).
Cougs add three in early signing period
PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team announced it had signed three players to the class of 2023.
The Cougars signed forward/center Rueben Chinyelu, forward Oscar Cluff and guard Parker Gerrits.
Chinyelu averaged 12.3 points and 17.6 rebounds in helping his native Nigeria to the third-place game of the 2019 FIBA U16 Africa Championship. He recently made his debut for the national senior team in August. He comes by way of NBA Academy Africa, an elite training center in Senegal for top high school age prospects in the African continent.
Cluff, of Sunshine Coast, Australia, averaged 12.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, hitting 75 percent (165-for-220) from the field at Cochise College (Ariz.). He helped his team earn a berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament. So far this year, Cluff is averaging 18 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games.
Gerris, a senior at Olympia (Wash.) High School, helped the Bears to a 26-6 mark a year ago. He averaged 19 points in helping the team to a third-place finish in the Washington Class 4A state tournament and earned first-team all-state honors.