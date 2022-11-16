WSU men

Washington State junior guard Jabe Mullins is guarded by Prairie View A&M Jeremiah Gambrell during Tuesday's Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game at William J. Nicks Bulding in Prairie View, Texas.

 WSU Athletics

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas  — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds and Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points as Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday at William J. Nicks Building.

“We knew it was going to be a really tough challenge, being on the road with a team that doesn’t get a lot of opportunities like this, and we knew they were going to take advantage of it,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “They really out-competed us. I can’t put it any other way. You tip your cap to them, but I really thought we should have had a little more fight in us. We got humbled tonight.”

