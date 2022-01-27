PULLMAN — So much for being rusty.
Returning after an 11-day layoff, the Washington State men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures and forced almost 20 turnovers in a 71-54 Pac-12 Conference victory Wednesday against Utah at Beasley Coliseum.
“Really tickled with the outcome of this game, considering how long we’ve been out,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We didn’t know how we would come out. It was a good win for us.”
Junior guard Tyrell Roberts had 15 points to lead the Cougars (11-7, 4-3), who held a 39-29 rebounding edge. Sophomore forward Andrej Jakimovski also had 15 points and added eight rebounds. Junior guard Noah Williams finished with 10 points and Sophomore guard TJ Bamba came off the bench to score 10 points.
Lazar Stefanovic was the lone Utah (8-13, 1-10) player in double figures with 11 points. The Utes committed 19 turnovers and were just 18-for-46 (39.1 percent) from the field.
Washington State shot worse, going just 24-for-65 (36.9 percent) from the field, but the Cougars were 15-of-16 (93.8 percent) at the free-throw line.
For the first time this calendar year, Smith had his full complement of players, as no one was in protocols for this one.
But it was about a seven-minute stretch at the start of the second half where Roberts showed his ability to take over and single-handedly take charge of a game.
His 3 just 10 seconds into the half was just the start. Squeezed around a dunk from freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye and a 3-pointer from Jakimovski, Roberts canned his second 3 of the half at the 15:04 mark, then he hit his third from distance more than a minute later. Finally, he capped the run with a elbow jumper that made it 51-31 with 13:19 left in regulation, forcing the Utes to take a timeout.
“I mean I just needed to see one go in before that,” Roberts said. “I just kept hitting them.”
So did Washington State. The Cougars increased their lead to 55-31 about a minute later, and Utah never could get closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Smith said Roberts has the capability to taking over a game like that at the drop of a hat.
“I always go back to the fact that UC San Diego is really good in a really good league,” Smith said of where Roberts previously was at. “You have to have confidence when you do that. He’s not turning the ball over much, he’s finding guys on the pick-and-roll. He’s just going to continue to get better and better.”
So is Jakimovski, who is averaging nine points an outing since the end of December.
“You could see in that guy that’s he’s growing,” Smith said. “It’s nice. He’s really committed to being good. You can see he’s got a confidence about him and feeling good about being out there.”
And the coach was happy his team was able to get back to the ‘Nerdball’ philosophy in this one.
“That’s our recipe,” Smith said. “We didn’t shoot it well. But we got them on the offensive boards, and Ty had that flurry. When he bangs shots, it’s hard to beat us. It gave us the little cushion we needed.”
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Sunday at home against Colorado.
UTAH (8-13, 1-10)
Mahorcic 2-3 0-0 4, Anthony 2-8 1-2 5, Madsen 0-3 0-0 0, Stefanovic 3-6 3-4 11, Worster 2-4 4-4 8, Gach 1-5 0-0 3, Carlson 3-4 1-2 8, Brenchley 2-4 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Ballstaedt 1-1 0-0 3, Battin 1-2 0-0 3, Thioune 0-1 2-2 2, Creer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 11-14 54.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-7, 4-3)
Gueye 4-5 0-1 8, Jakimovski 5-12 2-2 15, Flowers 1-10 2-2 5, Roberts 5-15 2-2 15, Williams 4-11 2-2 10, Abogidi 2-3 2-2 6, Bamba 2-3 5-5 10, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 1-5 0-0 2, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 15-16 71.
Halftime: Washington St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals: Utah 7-20 (Stefanovic 2-3, Ballstaedt 1-1, Carlson 1-1, Battin 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Gach 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Worster 0-2, Madsen 0-3), Washington St. 8-31 (Jakimovski 3-8, Roberts 3-8, Bamba 1-2, Flowers 1-8, Rodman 0-1, Koulibaly 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out: Ballstaedt. Rebounds: Utah 25 (Anthony, Worster 6), Washington St. 38 (Jakimovski, Abogidi 8). Assists: Utah 13 (Gach 4), Washington St. 8 (Flowers 3). Total Fouls: Utah 20, Washington St. 14. A: 3,064 (11,671).