The dream lives on in Pullman.
Washington State’s fourth-seeded men’s basketball team continued its underdog run in the National Invitational Tournament in emphatic fashion Wednesday, routing second-seeded BYU 77-58 at the Mariott Center in Provo, Utah, to earn a trip to Madison Square Garden for the semifinal round.
“Just an outstanding effort by our guys winning in this environment against a well-coached team,” a soaked WSU coach Kyle Smith said after the game.
Senior guard Michael Flowers powered Wazzu with 27 points, surpassing a Cougar legend in the process.
Nine minutes into the second half, Flowers drained a corner 3-pointer for his 99th of the season, passing Klay Thompson for most by a Coug in a single season.
Flowers was fouled on the shot and also hit the ensuing free throw for a 54-41 WSU advantage.
Seconds later, Flowers hit another 3 for good measure, his 100th of the season.
BYU couldn’t handle WSU’s size in the paint nor could they find an answer for Flowers as the Palouse Cougs expanded their advantage throughout the second half.
Center Dishon Jackson led WSU’s deadly trio of big men with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes.
Junior guard Tyrell Roberts added 11 points as WSU committed just six turnovers, forcing 13 BYU turnovers.
“We got some good efforts from Dishon coming off the bench and then Mike and Ty had a really strong second half,” Smith said. “Played probably our best game of the year in our biggest game of the year, so that was really exciting.”
WSU’s “Nerdball” defense held a BYU team that was averaging 91.5 points per game in the NIT to less than 60.
But in the early going, BYU rode the energy from a packed home crowd to an 18-12 lead midway through the first half.
However, WSU responded with a 19-4 run capped by an Efe Abogidi dunk. BYU, normally a good shooting team, went just 1-of-10 from distance in the first half as WSU went into the locker room up 35-26.
WSU’s first points of the second half came on a 3 by the team’s tallest player — 6-foot-11 forward Mouhamed Gueye.
It was a good omen for Wazzu, which survived a small spurt from BYU.
BYU cut the lead to four on a Fousseyni Traore jumper that made it 43-39. Traore’s 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting were a team high for BYU.
But WSU had another big spurt that included Flowers’ record-breaking 3.
WSU seemed to wear down BYU as the second half went on. BYU couldn’t find any easy buckets and WSU started turning to the fast break.
Flowers hit a jumper, then had steal and raced coast-to-coast for a layup and a 62-46 lead with seven minutes to go.
Two minutes later, Gueye corralled a loose ball, flipped it to Flowers and the senior found forward DJ Rodman for an easy reverse layup and a 20-point lead, 68-48.
In total, 12 WSU players saw the court and eight scored.
Alex Barcello joined Traore in double figures with 12 points for BYU.
Next up, WSU will play Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday in New York City.
“We’ve been really good on the road all year,” Smith said. “...They stay loose on the road and (we’ve) been good that way. It’s a sign of a good team.”
WASHINGTON ST. (22-14)
Gueye 2-4 1-3 6, Abogidi 3-8 0-0 6, Bamba 0-3 2-2 2, Flowers 11-20 1-1 27, Roberts 3-9 2-2 11, Rodman 1-2 2-2 4, Jackson 7-9 0-2 14, Williams 2-7 2-3 7, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Burghardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 10-15 77.
BYU (24-11)
George 3-7 0-1 7, Lohner 3-6 2-5 9, Traore 7-10 2-3 16, Barcello 5-14 1-2 12, Lucas 3-9 0-0 6, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Knell 0-3 0-0 0, Ally Atiki 0-1 2-2 2, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Hansen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 9-15 58.
Halftime_Washington St. 35-26. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 9-27 (Flowers 4-10, Roberts 3-7, Gueye 1-2, Williams 1-3, Abogidi 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Jakimovski 0-2), BYU 3-20 (George 1-4, Lohner 1-4, Barcello 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Hansen 0-2, Knell 0-3). Fouled Out: Ally Atiki. Rebounds: Washington St. 33 (Rodman 8), BYU 34 (Lohner 11). Assists: Washington St. 11 (Flowers 5), BYU 12 (Lohner 5). Total Fouls: Washington St. 19, BYU 17.