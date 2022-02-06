BERKELEY, Calif. — The recurring theme for the Washington State men’s basketball team this season has been holding significant leads and letting them slip by the wayside.
But for the third time in three games, the Cougars didn’t let one slip away.
Finally, have they turned the corner?
Senior guard Michael Flowers tallied 12 of his 21 points in the second half Saturday as Washington State won its fifth consecutive game, 68-64, in Pac-12 Conference game against California at Haas Pavilion to complete the team’s first sweep of the Bay Area teams since 1993.
“We played really well,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “It was a tough start. Cal is really physical, they’re well-coached, they compete. They’ve got through a tough stretch but haven’t been able to break through. We were able to tough it out. They made a good push at the end but somehow we were able to survive.”
Sophomore forward Efe Abogidi finished wtih 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Washington State (14-7, 7-3), which is tied for fifth with Apple Cup rival Washington (12-8, 7-3), 1½ games behind conference leader Arizona (18-2, 8-1). Junior guard Tyrell Roberts tallied 12 points and freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
“This was a huge opportunity for us,” Smith said. “We have to win these kinds of games in the Pac-12 if we want to be taken seriously, and I think people are. I’m really proud of our guys. There is a psychology to that, as you try to move your way up the league. We’re not there yet, but we’ve had a good first half.”
Jalen Celestine had 20 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role for the Golden Bears (9-15, 2-11), losers of 10 straight games and who haven’t won since a 74-50 decision Jan. 2 at home against Arizona State. Grant Anticevich added 16 points and Jordan Shepherd finished with 10 points and four assissts.
The Cougar starting five was completely dominant. Just how dominant? Washington State didn’t get a point from junior guard Noah Williams, who went 0-for-7 from the field and had just two rebounds, and still outscored California’s starting five 60-24.
The Cougars also were deadly from beyond the arc, hitting 10 of their 21 shots (47.6 percent). The Bears, on the other hand, were just 7-for-21 (33.3 percent).
The teams went back-and-forth for the majority of the first half, but Washington State had a 7-0 spurt in a 2:50 stretch to turn a four-point deficit into a 29-26 advantage at the 4:55 mark. Abogidi keyed the run with a basket in the paint off a California turnover. He was fouled, and Abogidi completed the traditional three-point play. The Cougars went into the locker room up 33-31.
The Washington State lead hovered between three and five points for the first four minutes of the second half before it started creating a little separation. Flowers hit a 3 with 13:58 to go to push the Cougar advantage to 46-38.
A 6-0 run in a 1:50 span midway through, culminated by a pair of Abogidi buckets, gave Washington State its first double-digit lead at 57-46 with 9:30 left. Two minutes later, Roberts hit a 3 and it was a 12-point edge with 7:24 to go.
But California had a final push in it. The Bears used a 13-3 run to pull within 63-61 with 1:17 remaining. But California was forced to foul, and the Cougars hit 5-of-6 at the line down the stretch.
“I just told them that we have to take it slow,” Abogidi said. “They tried to speed us up, and I just said we have to take it at our own pace.”
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against the Wildcats.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-7, 7-3)
Gueye 4-6 0-1 10, Abogidi 5-9 7-8 17, Flowers 5-11 7-7 21, Roberts 5-13 0-0 12, Williams 0-7 0-1 0, Rodman 2-5 0-0 5, Jakimovski 1-2 0-0 3, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 14-17 68.
CALIFORNIA (9-15, 2-11)
Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Kuany 0-3 0-0 0, Thiemann 3-7 2-2 8, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Shepherd 5-18 0-0 10, Anticevich 6-11 0-0 16, Celestine 7-11 3-3 20, Foreman 2-2 0-0 4, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 5-5 64.
Halftime: Washington St., 33-31. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 10-21 (Flowers 4-5, Gueye 2-2, Roberts 2-7, Jakimovski 1-1, Rodman 1-3, Abogidi 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Williams 0-1), California 7-21 (Anticevich 4-5, Celestine 3-6, Alajiki 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Shepherd 0-7). Rebounds: Washington St. 26 (Abogidi 11), California 30 (Celestine 7). Assists: Washington St. 9 (Roberts, Williams, Rodman 2), California 16 (Brown 6). Total Fouls: Washington St. 9, California 15. A: 4,361 (11,877).