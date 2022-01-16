PULLMAN — At long last, the Washington State men’s basketball team found the type of win it desperately needed, and in the eyes of the players, genuinely deserved.
After leading at halftime in 15 of 16 games this season and seeing the lead slip away in seven of them, the Cougars pulled out a clutch 65-57 victory against Cal on Saturday in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.
They did it after trailing at the midway point for only the second time all season.
“To be honest, we were fed up,” said WSU forward Efe Abogidi, who tallied nine points on 50 percent shooting. “It’s been how many games, 15? They were all close and we kept fumbling the ball on the court. The coaches and players decided this wasn’t going to happen again. We came out and played the right way.”
That they did.
In a game that featured 11 ties, 11 lead changes and a two-point Cal lead at intermission, the Cougars found their biggest lead of the game in the final scoreline.
It was the reverse of what had happened time and again to the Cougs. Instead of seeing a second-half lead evaporate, or almost evaporate, WSU (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) clutched out the victory.
“Really gratifying win for our team,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We’ve played so many close games and come up short. I think the score ended up (being) eight, but that was a close game fellas.”
For most of the game, neither team led by more than a handful of points, and that trend continued heading into the game’s closing minutes.
Leading 56-54 with 3:55 to go, WSU’s Michael Flowers missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Andrej Jakimovski grabbed the offensive rebound and dished it back out to Flowers, who drilled a 3-pointer to extend the lead to seven.
The next bucket was a Flowers pass to Mouhamed Gueye under the hoop for an easy dunk and the Cougars held on in the final two minutes.
While Jakimovski’s rebound and assist set up arguably the most important score of the game, it was the sophomore forward’s shooting that carried the Cougs.
Jakimovski came off the bench to lead WSU with 16 points, shooting 4-of-7 from outside. He also tallied seven rebounds.
A couple of Jakimovski’s biggest buckets came early in the second half. The North Macedonia native came off the bench after Gueye picked up his third foul and immediately hit a 3 to make it 33-31 Cougs.
A few minutes later, he hit another from distance for a 41-38 WSU advantage. Add in a dunk and reverse layup, and it was a complete game for Jakimovski.
“Just be confident, that’s the key,” he said. “As a shooter, you have to be confident to shoot the ball every time. I think I’m confident, but I have a long way to go to become a great shooter.”
Flowers added 13 points and Gueye had nine points and eight boards for the Cougars.
Cal (9-9, 2-5) received a game-high 17 points from Jordan Shepherd. Andre Kelly added 12 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the final minute.
Next up, WSU heads to Oregon to take on the Ducks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Our guys battled back, made some really good plays down the stretch,” Smith said, “and hopefully this will give us some confidence going forward.”
CALIFORNIA (9-9, 2-5)
Anticevich 3-8 0-0 6, Kelly 5-9 2-3 12, Celestine 3-9 2-2 9, Hyder 2-7 0-0 4, Shepherd 6-12 2-2 17, Foreman 0-3 1-2 1, Kuany 1-2 3-5 6, Alajiki 0-0 0-0 0, Thiemann 1-3 0-0 2, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 10-14 57.
WASHINGTON ST. (10-7, 3-3)
Gueye 3-7 3-5 9, Abogidi 4-8 1-2 9, Bamba 3-6 0-1 7, Flowers 2-8 8-9 13, Roberts 2-10 0-0 4, Jakimovski 6-11 0-0 16, Williams 2-6 3-4 7, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-21 65.
Halftime: California, 29-27. 3-Point Goals: California 5-20 (Shepherd 3-6, Kuany 1-2, Celestine 1-5, Foreman 0-2, Hyder 0-2, Anticevich 0-3), Washington St. 6-22 (Jakimovski 4-7, Bamba 1-1, Flowers 1-6, Abogidi 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Williams 0-2, Roberts 0-4). Fouled Out: Kelly, Gueye. Rebounds: California 28 (Kelly 14), Washington St. 37 (Gueye 8). Assists: California 7 (Shepherd 2), Washington St. 11 (Roberts 5). Total Fouls: California 17, Washington St. 13. A: 3,051 (11,671).
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.