Like other esteemed philosophers, Washington State offensive lineman Liam Ryan sometimes says things that can be misinterpreted by the literal-minded.
So when he mentions that he and Abe Lucas don’t always take things “serious,” he’s not implying the Cougars’ veteran tackle duo is lackadaisical.
Quite the opposite. He means they don’t allow negative plays to undermine their performance.
“When you get to my and Abe’s level, where we’ve got a ton of games under out belt, it’s all mental,” Ryan said early in preseason football camp, “and we try not to take everything so serious. I mean, young guys, they’re going to start taking everything so serious. That’s not what we want to preach to them. We want them to get better every play, every rep, because we don’t want the next play to be affected.”
There’s every reason to think the Cougar O-linemen, who include four returning starters, will satisfy Ryan’s and Lucas’ demands for focus and resiliency when they open the season at 8 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at home against Utah State.
The heart and soul, not just of the O-line but the offense as a whole, are Lucas (6-foot-7, 319 pounds), a preseason fourth-team Phil Steele All-American, and Ryan (6-5, 293), who got honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team last year. They are seniors who’ve started 30 consecutive games.
Lucas could have relinquished his senior year to turn pro, but decided he could stand another season of honing his skills. In particular, he has tried to take a more scholarly apppoach to football off the field.
“In terms of my game, it’s one of the parts where I struggle the most,” he said. “If I can see it (on the field), I know what’s happening. But getting up to a board is a little more difficult for me. That being said, I can really try to put a lot of effort into that, and it’s gotten a lot better for me.”
Lucas and Ryan also could benefit from another season in coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense, which demands more run-blocking than predecessor Mike Leach’s Air Raid. Because of the pandemic, the Cougars have played only four games for Rolovich.
“I’m grateful for it, the Air Raid, because it helped me become such a defined pass-blocker,” Lucas said. “And I’m still sharpening my skills. But now I’ve got something more to add to the toolbox — the run part of the game, and I’m working on that as well.”
Another savvy senior is center Brian Greene (6-3, 310), a league honorable mention last season, and yet another returning starter is junior left guard Jarrett Kingston (6-5, 300).
In one of the team’s tighter competitions for No. 1 roles, hulking junior Cade Beresford (6-7, 300) apparently has edged Rodrick Tialavea (6-5, 322) at right guard.
The backups at tackle appear to be sophomore Ma’ake Fifita (6-5, 293) and true freshman Christian Hilborn (6-5, 319), while another guard in the mix is junior Blake McDonald (6-5, 290). Understudying Greene in the middle is fast-improving sophomore Konner Gomness (6-4, 285).
In recent seasons, the Cougars have remained remarkably healthy on the offensive line, meaning the reserves haven’t seen much game time until they’ve cracked the starting lineup.
But Lucas and Ryan speak highly of this year’s youngsters and, each in his own way, have been expressing how important this season is to them.
For Ryan, that meant adopting a more, well, serious hairstyle.
“No mullet,” he said. “It’s business. Let’s roll.”
