Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, right, was one of six players added to the Lott Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, it was announced.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley was one of six players added to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, it was announced.

The award, founded in 2004, is given to college football’s defensive “impact” player of the year. It recognizes athletic performance and personal character attributes.

