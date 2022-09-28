WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley was one of six players added to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, it was announced.
The award, founded in 2004, is given to college football’s defensive “impact” player of the year. It recognizes athletic performance and personal character attributes.
Henley enters the week third in the nation and tops in the Pac-12 Conference in tackles for loss with 8.5 and second in the Pac-12 in tackles with 38.
The Los Angeles native and Nevada transfer also is third in the Pac-12 with four sacks and tied for first with two forced fumbles.
Henley also is on the watch lists for the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the Butkus Award, which goes to the best traditional linebacker (not pass-rush specialists) in the NCAA.
Pac-12 acknowledges officiating mistake in Oregon game
A bizarre sequence in which WSU lost a down and punted twice in the span of three plays because of an error by officials in Saturday’s game against Oregon led to a statement having to be released by the Pac-12 Conference.
The conference acknowledged a mistake was made with the down indicator on a play at 12:16 of the second quarter. The conference said the officials acted appropriately to correct the mistake.
What happened was WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for an intentional grounding penalty on first down at the 42-yard line and the down marker changed too quickly to second down, then incorrectly changed to third down.
The next play was a short run play that led to fourth down when it should’ve been third down, so the Cougars had to punt despite WSU coach Jake Dickert telling an official the down was wrong.
After the punt, the officials reviewed the sequence and gave the ball back to WSU on third down.
WSU would go on to punt again two plays later.
Dickert said he hopes maybe the rule will change in the future to where they could’ve gotten that initial second down back that was switched, but he said the mistake ultimately didn’t change the outcome of the game.
“I appreciate the work and how hard it is to officiate college football,” Dickert said. “I think this is a complicated game played at warp speed and I think anytime that happens, mistakes can occur.
“I think those mistakes have been acknowledged. This situation in the game, it affected the game but it didn’t determine the outcome of the game. I think that’s an important distinction.”
Trainer’s room
Safety Jordan Lee was a game-time decision for the Oregon game, but the senior starter ultimately didn’t play in the game in which the Ducks passed for 428 yards and three touchdowns.
Lee has missed the past two games after suffering an injury Sept. 10 at Wisconsin.
Dickert said he’s hopeful Lee will be a go this week against Cal.
Two other Cougs who were banged up came back to have big performances against the Ducks. Linebacker Travion Brown was in on three consecutive stops, including two tackles for loss, in Oregon’s first trip to the red zone after missing the previous game with an injury.
Receiver Renard Bell, who also missed much of the Colorado State game, had six catches for 84 yards.
Another Coug missed the game for a non-injury related reason.
Starting defensive tackle Christian Mejia missed the game because his wife went into labor early Saturday, the school said.
“Christian was at our morning meeting this morning and we’re really excited for him,” Dickert said Monday. “He had the look in his eyes of a new father, I’ve been there. Just excited for Christian and his family.”
Early lookahead
WSU (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) hosts Cal (3-1, 1-0) for homecoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The Golden Bears are coming off a 49-31 victory against Arizona and former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura.
Cal’s only loss this season is a 24-17 defeat to Notre Dame on the road.
“A much-improved football team,” Dickert said. “We might have the toughest schedule in the Pac-12 and we’re just excited about attacking this opportunity.”