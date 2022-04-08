According to Washington State football coach Jake Dickert, he exuberantly greeted players as they arrived for a 7 a.m. practice Thursday, running around and yelling about “opportunities.”
It’s midway through spring football drills, and the Cougars are a little banged up. Hence some extra chances for little-known players to show what they can do.
That, in any case, was the message they received at 6:15 a.m. from their enthusiastic coach.
“When you cut the head off a chicken, that chicken still runs,” Dickert said. “We can’t stop.”
Running back Nakia Watson, receiver De’Zhaun Stribling and offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston were among the Cougar players nursing evidently minor injuries, so Dickert wanted backups like Djouvenenky Schlenbaker, Anderson Grover and Fa’alili Fa’amoe to raise their games.
Grover, a third-year sophomore receiver, responded by drawing one of the Juice Men of the Day awards, the other going to junior linebacker Travion Brown. CJ Moore, a transfer from Oklahoma State who saw fits of playing time last year, also is beginning to emerge at outside receiver.
As a bonus, Dickert named a third Juice winner, kicker Dean Janikowski, who converted all his red-zone field goals.
Kingston, whose 16 starts have included 15 at offensive guard, is being tried at left tackle this spring, and his recent absence has widened the window for players like Fa’amoe, Jack Wilson and Ma’ake Fifita. A natural guard who made five starts at that position in 2021, Fifita will at least boost the team’s flexibility by training some at tackle this spring. Ideally, the Cougs find another tackle before September.
Watson’s injury at running back means more playing time for Schlenbaker, Dylan Paine and Konner Katzer, none of whom has been in for a collegiate snap.
At the other end of the injury spectrum, slotback Renard Bell continued his months-long rehab from an ACL tear in summer 2021 by joining 7-on-7 drills as a, yes, seventh-year senior.
“We talk a lot about impact,” Dickert said. “Each and every one of our 108 guys that are out here impact our program daily. Renard’s impact is huge. His positive energy — seeing him finally get back to 7-on-7 and seeing his joy at being back here — he has an amazing impact, and not just on the field. He should have two doctorates by now.”
