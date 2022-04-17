PULLMAN — When the lights come on, young receivers struggle with sequencing. They tend to turn and dash toward the end zone before bothering to catch the ball.
So Washington State coach Jake Dickert liked that his pass-catchers chose a scrimmage to suddenly stop doing that.
“The receiver corps in general — we were clean today,” Dickert said Saturday after the Cougars’ second scrimmage of spring football drills. “We caught the ball well, we advanced it well. That is the consistency piece I’ve really been searching for, and I’m glad it came out in a moment like a scrimmage.”
Precision, first on offense and later on defense, took a step forward as the Cougars staged a relatively short situational mock game in brisk, windy conditions at Gesa Field, looking to shine a light on certain positional battles.
Cameron Ward, thought to have a lock on the No. 1 quarterback job, played well but briefly before heading to the sideline and, now chilled, fumbled a bottle of Gatorade thrown to him from Dickert, symbolizing his offensive Juice Man of the Day award.
“We got off to a hot start, and I think it was all because of Cam Ward,” Dickert said. “He was commanding the ship, he was really accurate, and he was getting the all out on time.”
His quick exit left the field to Emmett Brown, Xavier Ward and Victor Gabalis, who are vying for the backup role. Similarly, Travion Brown and Francisco Mauigoa took most of the snaps at middle linebacker, where they’re batting for the starting role.
“It was one of those moments when I wanted them to be all out there now,” Dickert said, “because in fall camp, they’re not going to be taking 50 scrimmage reps. So try to sort some of those things out now and get as much information as we can.”
The top catch of the day was by 6-foot-3 freshman Tsion Nunnally, who elevated over a 5-9 cornerback to make a 6-yard touchdown grab from Brown.
“We’ve been waiting for big-boy receivers, especially on the outside, and he’s one of them,” Dickert said. “He’s that budding star that we’ve been continually waiting for.
“But it’s in here,” Dickert said, pointing to his heart. “I tell him every day, ‘In here.’ And he can to it. I’m just happy for him to go out and show it in a scrimmage-type situation. Because guarding him in the end zone with 5-10 corners is going to be an issue.”
Nakia Watson rushed for 51 yards and Djouvensky Schlenbaker added 35.
“Nakia is starting to understand the style we want to run with,” Dickert said.
On defense, the Juice Man nod went to sophomore defensive tackle Nusi Malani, who had two of the defense’s eight sacks. The award could easily have gone to edge rushers Raam Stevenson (three sacks) or Gabe Lopez (two).
RUSHING — Nakia Watson 8-51, Djouvensky Schlenbaker 9-35, Kannon Katzer 1-11, Dylan Paine 1-(-1). Totals 19-96.
PASSING — Cameron Ward 6-10-59-1-0, Victor Gabalis 7-12-75-0-1, Xavier Ward 9-10-227-1-0, Emmett Brown 13-17-120-1-0, Chris Irvin 2-3-28-0, Luke Holcomb 1-1-14-1-0. Totals 38-53-403-4-1.
RECEIVING — Tsion Nunnally 4-42, Anderson Grover 4-38, Jake Brown 4-31, Orion Peters 3-34, Leon Neal Jr. 3-32, Donovan Ollie 3-31, Drake Owen 3-19, Travis Ward 2-30, Reed Shumpert 2-23, Kannon Katzer 2-23, Josh Meredith 2-19, Tre Horner 1-34, De’Zhaun Stribling 1-14, Billy Riviere 1-11, Cooper Mathers 1-11, Nakia Watson 1-7, Dylan Paine 1-4.
SACKS — Raam Stevenson 3, Gabe Lopez 2, Nusi Malani 2, Ahmir Crowder.
