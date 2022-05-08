PULLMAN — Washington State’s baseball team continues to dig itself out of a hole from late March that saw the Cougars drop 10 consecutive games. They won once again Saturday, this time in dramatic fashion.
Freshman Elijah Hainline’s infield single scored sophomore second baseman Kyle Russell with the go-ahead run in a four-run seventh inning as Washington State rallied from a 7-2 hole to beat Utah Valley 9-7 in a nonconference game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
“We started using the middle of the field better, and the quality of the at-bats went up,” Cougars coach Brian Green said. “It’s a nine-inning game, and we really upped our concentration about that third or fourth inning. I’m really happy for the guys. We’ve shown the ability to come back, so that’s something we want to continue to build on.”
Senior Jack Smith was a triple short of the cycle in going 4-for-4 for Washington State (21-23), which has won four in a row and eight of its past 10 games to get within two games of .500. It was the 13th come-from-behind victory of the season for the Cougars. It also was Smith’s third four-hit game of the season. He doubled, homered, scored three times and had two RBI. Hainline was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Russell went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Spencer Olsen went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI to lead the Wolverines (16-30). Paul Vossen was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBI. Mitch Moralez went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Junior left-hander Cam Liss (2-1) picked up the victory, alllowing two hits in 2ž innings of scoreless relief. He struck out five. Sophomore right-hander Caden Kaelber allowed a walk in the final 1 innings, striking out one, to earn his fifth save of the season.
“Our bullpen has been so good for the last three or four weeks, and that’s been the turn of our season,” Green said. “Caden has turned himself into a go-to guy for us, and Cam’s been really good for us.”
Josh Brown (0-2) was tagged with the loss. He allowed seven hits, a walk and six runs, four earned, in 1ž innings. He struck out three.
Utah Valley struck first for a pair of runs with two outs against sophomore right-handed starter Grant Taylor. Olsen singled, Vossen reached on a throwing error, then Cole Jordan doubled them home.
The Cougars got one of those back in the bottom of the inning. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden led off with a walk, moved two bases on a pair of ground outs, then Smith singled him home.
The Wolverines then tallied three runs in the third. Moralez singled, moved to second as Olsen walked, then Vossen followed with his third homer of the year, this one to right, to make it 5-1.
Washington State got a single tally in the fourth as Smith swatted his second home run of the year, this one to left-center.
Utah Valley made it a five-run game with two runs in the fifth as Mick Madsen singled, then Olsen hit his eighth homer of the season, this one to left-center, to make it 7-2.
But the Cougars started their comeback with three runs in the sixth. Smith led off with a single, then moved to third on a one-out hit by Russell. Junior catcher Jake Meyer then got an infield single to score Smith. Meyer and Russell each moved up a base on a balk, then sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts singled to right to score the pair to make it 7-5.
Then Washington State scored four in the seventh. With one out, junior first baseman Jacob McKeon singled, then stole second. Smith walked. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake singled to left, and McKeon was thrown out trying to score. But Russell followed with a hit to left-center to score Smith. Meyer walked to load the bases, then Swarts got aboard on a throwing error that scored Van De Brake to tie it. Hainline hit a high chopper between the shortstop and third baseman on a 1-1 pitch, scoring Russell to make it 8-7. Kolden then followed with a bases loaded walk that forced in Meyer.
“Jack’s been hitting the ball really hard,” Green said of Smith, who had Friday’s game off. “He’s a smart hitter, who looks for certain pitches in certain counts. He carried us early. He was really the only bright spot the first time through.”
The Wolverines got a pair of runners on in the eighth, forcing Green to replace Liss with Kaelber. Kaelber threw a wild pitch that put runners on second and third, but he struck out Trey Cutchen to end that threat. In the ninth, pinch-hiter Copper Hansen induced a one-out walk, but was eliminated as Kaelber got Moralez to ground into a game-ending double play.
The teams finish the series at 1:05 p.m. today at the same site.
Utah Valley 203 020 000—7 8 1
Washington St. 100 103 40x—9 12 2
Rust, Brown (6), N. Sims (7) and D. Sims; Taylor, Liss (6), Kaelber (8) and Meyer. W—Liss. L—Brown.