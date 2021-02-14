PULLMAN — Washington State coach Kyle Smith contemplated his team’s nine empty possessions in the final five minutes of its contest against Pac-12-leading Southern California.
“We were our own worst enemy a little bit,” he said.
The Cougars still were in striking distance beforehand. Then they knocked down just two field goals and coughed the ball up five times during that stretch.
Self-inflicted mishaps in crunch time put the lid on Wazzu’s 76-65 loss to No. 20 USC on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougs (12-9, 5-9 Pac-12) never were out of it, which was a surprise in itself given how often they’d gotten in their own way — even before the late stages, when USC sealed it up from the free-throw line.
“We competed pretty well, but it’s hard to beat someone when you go 3-for-25 from 3,” Smith said. “We did a really good job in the second half slowing them down. We just weren’t able to make enough shots.”
DJ Rodman and Aljaz Kunc hit WSU’s last two 3s within a minute of each other to trim USC’s lead to 63-61 with 4:55 on the clock. The hasty-shooting Cougars had trailed for all but the first 1:28 of the game — and were down double figures on three separate occasions as the Trojans (17-3, 11-2) capitalized on one-shot possessions.
The hosts’ second-half defense, offensive rebounding and some heavy lifting from freshman center Dishon Jackson made things interesting. But WSU didn’t have enough in the tank to cancel out its blunders.
“That’s a mental thing on our part,” Jackson said. “When we get the game close, we tend to have mental lapses. That’s what allowed them to propel themselves.”
The Cougars didn’t manage any points for three-and-a-half minutes after Kunc’s 3, tossing the ball out of bounds multiple times as USC inched away.
“We didn’t execute. We were trying to get the ball inside,” Smith said. “We were disorganized. I’ll take responsibility for that.
“We should’ve been able to stay in that game better down the stretch. We took ourselves out of it by not getting shot attempts when we needed them.”
The Trojans, who have topped WSU in 10 consecutive meetings, were fueled after halftime by 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley, a pro prospect who accumulated 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. He bounded inside for 12 points in the second half, soaring for three straight jams in one surge.
Jackson countered Mobley offensively, keeping Wazzu afloat throughout the second with fundamental post work. He logged a career-high 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and pulled down five boards.
“He’s an NBA player, so I expect him to come out and swing as hard as he can at me,” Jackson said. “I’m gonna give him my best shot as well. I think we’re a pretty even matchup.”
Senior guard Isaac Bonton tacked on 15 points on 6-for-17 from the field, adding five assists and four steals. Bonton and Jackson prevented the Cougs from drowning in the second half, when it appeared USC might pull too far ahead.
Coug standout Noah Williams was held to four points on 2-for-13. Post Efe Abogidi had seven boards, but was limited to three points. Ryan Rapp (seven points, four assists, four rebounds) and Kunc (eight points, four rebounds) provided sparse lifts.
Trojan guard Tahj Eaddy shot 10-for-16 and totaled a game-best 29 points, 18 of which came in the first half, when he shook off Cougars on drives.
“We didn’t see Eaddy coming,” Smith said. “He got going early, was comfortable the whole game and made us pay.”
Eaddy spurred USC to an early 17-5 lead before WSU used a 9-2 run to climb back.
The Trojans shot 62 percent in the first half, but with their 12 giveaways, WSU stayed within six points. USC, which only had four turnovers after the break, finished the game 26-for-51 (51 percent) against the Cougs’ 24-for-66 mark (36.4 percent). Coming off a 13-for-22 showing in an upset of UCLA on Thursday, WSU had its worst night of the season from distance.
“I could tell we were hanging our heads a little,” Smith said. “We had to play well to (come back). ... We had an opportunity there that we let slip away.”
SOUTHERN CAL (16-3, 11-2)
I.Mobley 1-4 5-8 7, E.Mobley 7-13 6-9 20, Eaddy 10-16 7-8 29, Peterson 1-5 0-0 2, White 2-5 1-2 7, E.Anderson 2-4 0-1 4, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Baumann 2-2 0-1 5, Agbonkpolo 0-1 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 19-29 76.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-9, 5-9)
Rodman 2-4 1-2 6, Abogidi 1-5 1-2 3, Jackson 8-12 2-2 18, Bonton 6-18 5-7 17, Williams 2-13 0-0 4, Rapp 3-8 0-0 7, Kunc 2-6 3-3 8, Bamba 0-0 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 14-18 65.
Halftime: Southern Cal, 41-35. 3-Point Goals: Southern Cal 5-11 (White 2-3, Eaddy 2-5, Baumann 1-1, Peterson 0-2), Washington St. 3-26 (Rodman 1-3, Kunc 1-4, Rapp 1-5, Abogidi 0-2, Williams 0-5, Bonton 0-7). Rebounds: Southern Cal 34 (E.Mobley 10), Washington St. 31 (Abogidi 7). Assists: Southern Cal 12 (E.Anderson 5), Washington St. 16 (Bonton 5). Total Fouls: Southern Cal 15, Washington St. 22.
