Washington State puts big emphasis on defensive line

During the three games the Washington State Cougars have managed to play this season, they’ve trotted out a litany of defensive linemen.
Now, they’ve done the same on signing day.
Six players at that position and four at receiver were among the 19 players the Cougars announced Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
“There’s one thing that I learned as a head coach,” said Nick Rolovich, who headed Hawaii’s program for four years before taking the WSU coaching job in January. “If we can get good D-linemen, we’re going to try to get them. I don’t know that you can have too many.”
The haul includes at least three players earmarked for the edge-rush position that first-year defensive coordinator Jake Dickert has introduced and emphasized. Among them, Andrew Edson of Snoqualmie, Wash. — one of only two in-state signees — already tips the scale at 240 pounds, and the others could offer increasing punch as they develop: Raam Stevenson Jr. of Arlington, Texas, and Lawrence Falatea of the Salt Lake City area.
Adding to the urgency of landing defensive linemen are the recent losses of Will Rodgers III and Lamonte McDougle to the NCAA transfer portal. Rodgers signed with Temple.
The 2020 Cougars (1-2), who conclude their season Saturday (10:30 a.m. Pacific, FS1) at Utah, lost seven prominent receivers from the previous year, including four to the transfer portal. So that position was another priority, as Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense typically uses four every play.
In what amounts to a receiver trade with Oklahoma State, the Cougars signed beanpole CJ Moore, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound junior who played for the Cowboys last year before transferring to a junior college whose 2020 season was later postponed until March by the coronavirus pandemic.
Moore will skip that, instead enrolling in January at WSU as the only transfer in the recruiting class so far, perhaps consoling fans who still lament 6-3 receiver Tay Martin’s decision to transfer to Oklahoma State in August when it appeared the Pac-12 was going to quash football.
This year’s Cougars also lost three quarterbacks from 2019, so they dipped into the Los Angeles area to acquire 6-2 dual-threat Xavier Ward, whom Rolovich called “a dialed-in young man” capable of competing next year with 2020 starter Jayden de Laura and the team’s two other scholarship quarterbacks. Ward also will enroll in January and participate in spring drills.
Upon being hired, Rolovich expressed an intention of restoring a focus on in-state recruiting, but he wound up taking players from 10 states, Australia and American Samoa to kick off his first full recruiting class.
“It wasn’t necessarily a goal,” he said. “I think it had a lot to do with prior recruiting connections and the trust our assistants developed with coaches in different areas around the world.”
The Australian is 6-5 punter Nick Haberer, ranked eighth-best at his position by 247Sports.com, and the Samoan is Francisco Mauigoa, brother of former WSU center Fred Mauigoa.
“I look at this class right now and I think this is just going to add to the opportunity to win a championship,” Rolovich said. “I think there’s major contributors throughout these signees right now. They want to be Cougars and that’s a big part of it.”
All 19 are considered three-star recruits, which was about par for Rolovich’s predecessor, Mike Leach. Before that, there’d typically be some two-stars sprinkled in.
Unique to this signing period, thanks to the virus-shuffled season, is its placement during a game week, but Rolovich said the class mostly has been assembled for a while and the signings didn’t pose a huge distraction for coaches.
But there was one late commit: receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, a 6-2 Hawaiian receiver who originally seemed headed to play for Rolovich’s successor as part of Hawaii’s 2020 class in February, according to 247Sports.
Stribling, whom Rolo thinks will be a hit with teammates and fans by virtue of his distinctive personality, plans to enroll in January, as do Haberer, defensive lineman Sam Carrell and linebacker Ryan Kershaw of Yakima.
The Cougars signed no running backs, but Rolovich said he’ll probably unveil one on the traditional signing day in February. He also plans to withhold some scholarships in case players emerge during virus-delayed high school seasons in the spring.
Wazzu’s recruiting slogan this year is “Flash Fails but Families Prevail,” alluding to the close-knit Pullman and WSU communities and possibly needling razzle-dazzle programs like Oregon’s. Rolovich said he wasn’t sure whether player personnel director Rob Schlaeger “stole” the motto, but a Google search suggests he penned it on his own.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
WSU class of 2021 recruits
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
GAVIN BARTHIEL, linebacker, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Lake Gibson High School, Valdosta, Ga., Fla. ... Three stars by ESPN, which ranked him No. 49 nationally among OLBs.
SAM CARRELL, defensive line, 6-4, 260, Sandia High School, Albuquerque, N.M. ... Ranked No. 43 DE by ESPN, senior season delayed until January.
BROCK DIEU, offensive line, 6-3, 280, Casteel High School, Queen Creek, Ariz. ... Three stars by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, and is ranked No. 13 overall in Arizona by MaxPreps
ANDREW EDSON, edge, 6-3, 240, Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie, Wash. ... Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, and ranked No. 14 overall in Washington by ESPN.
LAWRENCE FALATEA, edge, 6-4, 207, Alta High School, Sandy, Utah ... Three stars by 247Sports, which ranked him No. 11 overall prospect in Utah.
DAVID GUSTA, defensive tackle, 6-4, 265, Cajon High School, San Bernardino, Calif. ... Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, and ranked No. 45 DT nationally by 247Sports.
NICK HABERER, punter, 6-5, 200, Brisbane Lions Academy, Meridian State College, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia ... Ranked eighth-best punter in class by 247Sports.
JADEN HICKS, safety, 6-2, 196, Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas ... Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals despite senior season canceled.
CHRISTIAN HILBORN, offensive line, 6-5, 280, Highland High School, Salt Lake City ... Three stars by ESPN, which ranked him No. 13 overall in Utah.
RYAN KERSHAW, linebacker, 6-2, 220, La Salle High School, Yakima ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports. As a running back, rushed for 1,637 yards and caught 29 passes as a junior.
FRANCISCO MAUIGOA, linebacker, 6-3, 215, Tafuna High, Pago Pago, American Samoa ... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports, and is the brother of former WSU center Fred Mauigoa.
JOSHUA MEREDITH, receiver, 6-0, 170, Mater Dei Catholic, San Diego... Three stars by ESPN and 247Sports, with senior season set to begin in January.
ORION PETERS, receiver, 5-10, 170, Inglewood High School, Los Angeles ... Three stars by 247Sports and Rivals, with senior season set to begin in January. He caught 50 passes for 1,478 yards in 13 games as a junior..
ADRIAN SHEPHERD, defensive back, 5-10, 180, McKinney High School, Wichita Falls, Texas ... Three stars by 247Sports who was an all-district honorable mention pick.
RAAM STEVENSON JR., edge, 6-3, 200, Mansfield Timberview High School, Arlington, Texas ... Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
DE’ZHAUN STRIBLING, receiver, 6-2, 195, Kapolei (Hawaii) High School ... Three stars by 247Sports, which ranked him No. 94 receiver nationally. He caught 64 passes for 872 yards as senior.
XAVIER WARD, quarterback, 6-2, 195, Roosevelt High School, Corona, Calif. ... Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, which ranked him the No. 17 pro-style QB nationally. His senior season moved to January.
XAVIER YOUNG, defensive line, 6-4, 250, Godby High School, Tallahasse, Fla. ... Three stars by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
JUNIOR-COLLEGE TRANSFERS
C.J. MOORE, receiver, 6-5, 175, Iowa Central C.C., Oklahoma State, Union High School, Tulsa, Okla. ... Three stars by 247Sports, which ranked him third among JC receivers. He caught four passes for 81 yards for Oklahoma State in 2019. He originally was a four-star out of high school.
247Sports Composite Pac-12 Rankings
1. Oregon (6)
2. USC (12)
3. California (25)
4. Utah (29)
5. Washington (30)
6. UCLA (45)
7. Arizona State (47)
8. Washington State (57)
9. Colorado (59)
10. Stanford (61)
11. Arizona (65)
12. Oregon State (111)
National rankings in parentheses