Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) shoots while defended by Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 81-71. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, right, controls the ball as Southern California guard Boogie Ellis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard Jabe Mullins (3) shoots over Southern California guard Malik Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Kobe Johnson (0) and Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Kobe Johnson, center, shoots over Washington State guard Jabe Mullins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California head coach Andy Enfield, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) drives as Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State head coach Kyle Smith, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guards Tre White, left, and Boogie Ellis, right, double-team Washington State guard TJ Bamba during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) shoots while defended by Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 81-71. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) shoots while defended by Southern California forward Joshua Morgan (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 81-71. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard Justin Powell shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard TJ Bamba, right, controls the ball as Southern California guard Boogie Ellis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State guard Jabe Mullins (3) shoots over Southern California guard Malik Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Kobe Johnson (0) and Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Kobe Johnson, center, shoots over Washington State guard Jabe Mullins, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California head coach Andy Enfield, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) drives as Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State head coach Kyle Smith, center, directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guards Tre White, left, and Boogie Ellis, right, double-team Washington State guard TJ Bamba during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) shoots while defended by Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 81-71. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
PULLMAN — Junior guard Jabe Mullins and senior forward DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, and junior guard Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists Sunday as Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory at Beasley Coliseum.
"That was really our best game we played this year," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. "They really test you in all areas. Defensively, they'll play trop coverage, they'll switch, they'll play zone, they'll press us. We were able to take care of the ball against them and make some shots. That was a really good win for us."
WSU (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) was coming off a disappointing 67-66 home loss Fridaty to No. 11 UCLA in which the Cougars had a double-digit lead at one point. WSU missed their final nine shots and were outscored 14-4 in the final 7:23 against the Bruins.
In fact, Washington State had lost three in a row coming into this one. In the month of December, the Cougars went 2-7, with a home nonconference win Dec. 7 against Northern Kentucky and a two-point decision Dec. 22 in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic against George Washington in Honolulu.
"People asked me what I liked most about our team and I said I liked our guys, I like our character and I like our team," Smith said. "They're good people, but they don't give you wins for being good people. But what good people do is they have good character, and they're able to bounce back and recover from that stuff. We preach it, and sometimes it's hard to believe as a coach, like it's easy to tank after a hard loss like that. But the silver lining was accurate. We led for 38 minutes against a really good team."
Mullins came off the bench to sink 4-of-6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4-of-7 for the Cougars. Rodman buried 3-of-6 from distance and connected on 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Junior guard TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots.
Mullins hit back-to-back 3s in the middle of a 10-0 run and the Cougars grabbed a 19-11 lead with 13:11 left in the first half. Kobe Johnson's traditional three-point play ended the run and Drew Peterson followed with two consecutive baskets to pull USC within a point. Washington State answered with 3s from Mullins, junior forward Andrej Jakimovski, Powell and Rodman to take a 31-22 lead at the 6:43 mark.
"It's really contagious when everyone is hitting," Powell said. "Obviously, when guys aren't hitting as much, nobody is getting assists and stuff like that and the ball is not moving as much. When you get into a flow and everybody starts hitting, it's contagious. Today, everybody was moving it really well and we played well on the offensive end and we knocked down some shots, which always helps."
Rodman hit the Cougars' 10th 3-pointer of the half to push the lead to 34-24 and Mullins followed with a basket off an offensive rebound. Gueye scored the final five points for WSU as the Cougars took a 41-30 lead into halftime.
Reese Dixon-Waters had a three-point play to pull the Trojans within six points midway through the second half. But Gueye hit 1-of-2 at the line, Bamba had back-to-back layups and Gueye followed with a dunk to put the Cougars up 61-48 with 8:06 left to play.
"Rule No. 1 is never panic, that's what we do," Gueye said. "It was cool, even though the turnovers were stupid turnovers. But we never had a doubt."
Washington State matched its biggest lead of the game, 71-56, on Jakimovski's 3 with five minutes left and the Trojans got no closer than eight from there.
Peterson topped the Trojans (11-4, 3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Johnson finished with 13 points and seven boards, while Boogie Ellis pitched in with 12 points and seven boards before fouling out. Joshua Morgan scored 10.
USC saw its seven-game win streak end, as well as a three-game road victory streak to open Pac-12 play.
Halftime: Washington St., 41-30. 3-Point Goals: Southern Cal 3-18 (Peterson 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Thomas 0-2, White 0-2, Dixon-Waters 0-4, Ellis 0-4), Washington St. 14-29 (Mullins 4-6, Powell 4-7, Rodman 3-6, Jakimovski 2-4, Bamba 1-5, Gueye 0-1). Fouled Out: Ellis. Rebounds: Southern Cal 40 (Peterson 8), Washington St. 28 (Jakimovski, Bamba 6). Assists: Southern Cal 9 (Johnson 3), Washington St. 16 (Powell 7). Total Fouls: Southern Cal 21, Washington St. 14. A:2,650 (11,671).