PULLMAN — Junior guard Jabe Mullins and senior forward DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, and junior guard Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists Sunday as Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory at Beasley Coliseum.

"That was really our best game we played this year," Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. "They really test you in all areas. Defensively, they'll play trop coverage, they'll switch, they'll play zone, they'll press us. We were able to take care of the ball against them and make some shots. That was a really good win for us."

